X

    NBA Combine Results 2023: Thursday Measurements, Highlights and Top Prospects

    Erin WalshMay 19, 2023

    CHICAGO, IL - MAY 17: NBA Draft Prospect, Amari Bailey #1 handles the ball during the 2023 NBA Combine at Wintrust Arena on May 17, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE via Getty Images

    The 2023 NBA Draft Combine continued on Thursday in Chicago, and some of the league's top prospects showed out in five-on-five scrimmages.

    While the likes of Brandon Miller, Amen Thompson, Ausar Thompson and Scoot Henderson declined to participate in the scrimmage portion of the combine, there was still plenty of talent on display in the Windy City at Wintrust Arena.

    NBA Draft @NBADraft

    The top plays from today's Microsoft <a href="https://twitter.com/surface?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Surface</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBACombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBACombine</a> action! <a href="https://t.co/WddIg0M7KP">pic.twitter.com/WddIg0M7KP</a>

    With the combine having wrapped up, here's a look at Thursday's measurements and some of the top performers across the board.

    Measurements

    Full combine results are available at NBA.com

    Recap

    Former UCLA guard Amari Bailey was one of the standouts from the first scrimmage of Thursday's action with his ball-handling ability, shiftiness and ability to pass off a live dribble on full display.

    Bailey finished with 19 points, two rebounds and six assists, making 6-of-9 shots from the floor and 1-of-4 shots from deep.

    NBA Draft @NBADraft

    AMARI BAILEY HANDLES ON DISPLAY <a href="https://t.co/pd5HFVE92t">pic.twitter.com/pd5HFVE92t</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Amari Bailey DIME.<br>Adama Sanogo finishes.<br><br>Watch the Microsoft Surface <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBACombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBACombine</a> on ESPN2 <a href="https://t.co/AdW5OI59Eu">pic.twitter.com/AdW5OI59Eu</a>

    NBA Combine Results 2023: Thursday Measurements, Highlights and Top Prospects
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    During his freshman season at UCLA, Bailey averaged 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 30 games while shooting 49.5 percent from the floor and 38.9 percent from deep.

    Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman listed Bailey as the 31st-best prospect on his 2023 pre-combine big board, noting that he needed to "stand out among the pack during combine scrimmages to crack enough first-round boards."

    Bailey told reporters after Thursday's scrimmage that his mentality coming into the combine was to show off his playmaking ability and his improved shooting.

    NBA Draft @NBADraft

    "I really enjoy getting others open..."<br><br>Amari Bailey on what he's shown at the Microsoft <a href="https://twitter.com/surface?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Surface</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBACombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBACombine</a>, including his playmaking and improved shooting. <a href="https://t.co/ffwDuIZZMz">pic.twitter.com/ffwDuIZZMz</a>

    Although Bailey is viewed as a second-round pick, the former Bruin drew a good amount of praise following Thursday's scrimmage:

    Brett Siegel @BrettSiegelNBA

    Amari Bailey has been fantastic in the scrimmages at the NBA Combine.

    John Frascella (Football) @LegendSports7

    Amari Bailey reminds me of young Deron Williams in this video. <br><br>Am I right? <a href="https://t.co/QfXvCiXydO">https://t.co/QfXvCiXydO</a>

    The Daniel Bell© @BasketballGuruD

    Amari Bailey having another nice showing today.

    Former Belmont guard Ben Sheppard also turned heads with his performance in the first scrimmage of Thursday's action, showing off his ability to get buckets from just about anywhere on the floor.

    Sheppard notched 25 points—which led all players—four rebounds, three assists and two steals. He made eight of 10 shots from the floor and three of five shots from beyond the arc.

    Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo

    Thought Ben Sheppard and Seth Lundy were the primary standouts for me in the first scrimmage today. Has been a pretty good week for both guys. The leaguewide demand for perimeter shooting certainly helps.

    Sheppard spent four seasons at Belmont and is coming off a solid 2022-23 campaign in which he averaged 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals in 32 games while shooting 47.5 percent from the floor and 41.5 percent from deep.

    Wasserman ranked Sheppard as the 34th-best prospect in this year's class on his pre-combine big board, writing, "With long strides, runner touch and passing IQ, there is driving and ball-screen playmaking ability worth betting on in the early second round."

    Following the first scrimmage, Sheppard drew quite a bit of praise on social media:

    Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress

    Outstanding performance from Belmont's Ben Sheppard in his final scrimmage at the NBA draft combine. Did a little bit of everything showing his shot-making, defensive activity and feel for the game. Finished with 25 points (8/10 FG), 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals in 20 minutes. <a href="https://t.co/XTurdcdqlV">pic.twitter.com/XTurdcdqlV</a>

    Russillo @ryenarussillo

    Huge win for Team Hines (Sean)<br><br>Loved Terquavion today. Ben Sheppard made everything. Very little Sanogo buzz <a href="https://t.co/yJZrAjcwo1">pic.twitter.com/yJZrAjcwo1</a>

    Brett Siegel @BrettSiegelNBA

    Ben Sheppard from Belmont may have the best attitude and character in this draft class.<br><br>Such a humble guy who had himself a great day at the combine scrimmages with 25 points.

    Adam Finkelstein @AdamFinkelstein

    Belmont's Ben Sheppard definitely helped himself here with 25 points, but Terquavion Smith is leaving a lasting impression with his shot-making. He finished with 20. <a href="https://t.co/5Wv2FiUuii">https://t.co/5Wv2FiUuii</a>

    The Daniel Bell© @BasketballGuruD

    Ben Sheppard from Belmont putting on a show

    Former Gonzaga center Drew Timme also had a solid performance during the first scrimmage on Thursday, displaying some improvement from the 2022 draft combine.

    Timme finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. He made eight of 14 shots from the floor and missed both of his three-point attempts.

    NBA @NBA

    This Drew Timme and-1 off the inbounds pass 🤯<br><br>Microsoft <a href="https://twitter.com/surface?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@surface</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBACombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBACombine</a> on ESPN2 <a href="https://t.co/7PsZs8fUj8">pic.twitter.com/7PsZs8fUj8</a>

    NBA Draft @NBADraft

    Timme Time at the Combine!<br><br>Microsoft Surface <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBACombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBACombine</a> <a href="https://t.co/32qpuGgAsP">pic.twitter.com/32qpuGgAsP</a>

    Theo Lawson @TheoLawson_SR

    I had Drew Timme at 17 pts. (7-12 FG, 0-2 3FG, 1-3 FT) with 6 reb. and 2 ast. in the second scrimmage of the <a href="https://twitter.com/NBADraft?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBADraft</a> Combine. Helps lead his new team, Team Hines, to a 117-106 win.<br><br>Thread with each of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gonzaga?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gonzaga</a> forward's buckets can be found below. <a href="https://t.co/x21uAWWcOU">https://t.co/x21uAWWcOU</a>

    The Daniel Bell© @BasketballGuruD

    Think Drew Timme has been impressive at the combine. Much more mobile than he was last year and showing he has a place in the NBA

    Timme was considered a second-round pick during last year's combine and ultimately decided to return to Gonzaga for his senior season after speaking with teams during the pre-draft process.

    The three-time Consensus All-American averaged 21.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 block in 37 games with the Bulldogs last season and shot 61.6 percent from the floor.

    While Wasserman did not have Timme on his pre-combine big board, he'll still likely be picked up by a team this summer, whether it be through the draft or in free agency.

    Former Eastern Michigan forward Emoni Bates was a player who stood out among the rest in the second scrimmage of Thursday's action, showing off his shooting versatility and finishing with 12 points, two rebounds and two assists.

    NBA @NBA

    Emoni Bates for 3️⃣<br><br>Microsoft <a href="https://twitter.com/surface?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Surface</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBACombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBACombine</a> <a href="https://t.co/r2MJLeG8iW">pic.twitter.com/r2MJLeG8iW</a>

    Bates began his college career at Memphis before transferring to Eastern Michigan for the 2022-23 season, and he put together a solid sophomore campaign averaging 19.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 30 games while shooting 40.5 percent from the floor and 33.0 percent from deep.

    Wasserman had Bates listed as the 49th-best prospect in the 2023 class on his pre-combine big board, noting that he will "need the right role that values his shooting versatility, doesn't ask for playmaking and can mask his defensive limitations."

    Although Bates isn't viewed as a first-round pick, his performance on Thursday had everyone talking about his potential:

    The Daniel Bell© @BasketballGuruD

    Really like what I've seen from Emoni Bates this week

    swole @SwoleShiesty317

    Emoni Bates will be the steal of the draft.

    Yet Untouched EntLLC @YetUntouchedEnt

    Watching <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBADraftCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBADraftCombine</a> proud to see <a href="https://twitter.com/EmoniBates?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EmoniBates</a> perform been watching this guy since 7th grade

    Bates also confirmed with reporters after Thursday's scrimmage that he intends to work out with the Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets ahead of the draft.

    Omari Sankofa II @omarisankofa

    Catching up with Emoni Bates. He said he's planning to work out with the Pistons <a href="https://t.co/K7qHhqXWEq">pic.twitter.com/K7qHhqXWEq</a>

    With the on-court portion of the combine now largely complete, fans can look forward to the 2023 draft coming up on June 22