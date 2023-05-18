NBA Rumors: Brandon Miller's Interviews 'Have Not Been Great' Ahead of 2023 Draft

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The interviews for Alabama star Brandon Miller "have not been great" as teams do their evaluations ahead of the 2023 NBA draft, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

Givony said at the 23:54 mark of Thursday's episode of The Lowe Post that Miller broadly checks off all of the boxes in terms of his size (6'9", 200 lbs) and skill set. However, the freshman standout "is not in great shape right now" and hasn't made a strong impression in person.

Givony put the odds of Miller going No. 2 overall at 60 percent, with NBA G League Ignite star Scoot Henderson the other likely candidate for the Charlotte Hornets.

Miller's on-court credentials aren't really in question. He averaged 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds and shot 38.4 percent from beyond the arc in his lone season with the Crimson Tide.

The concerns stem largely from his connection to the death of Jamea Jonae Harris.

Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and his friend Michael Lynn Davis were indicted on capital murder charges after Davis allegedly shot and killed Harris in January. Miles allegedly provided Davis with the gun used in the crime, but a police detective in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, testified in February that Miles had first texted Miller to bring it to the scene.

An attorney for Miller said the 20-year-old didn't handle the gun and wasn't aware it was in the backseat of his car. He was already on his way to pick up Miles when he received the text in question.

Miller hasn't been charged with any crime, and Alabama opted against suspending him for any portion of the 2022-23 season.

The SEC Player of the Year projects as one of the top picks in the 2023 draft. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman predicted him to go third overall to the Portland Trail Blazers in his first mock draft after the lottery.

The Athletic's David Aldridge reported Thursday that the NBA personnel he spoke with didn't believe Miller's stock "would suffer in any way because of his role in the shooting."