Brock Lesnar Defeats Cody Rhodes at WWE Night of Champions 2023

Photo credit: WWE.com

Brock Lesnar exacted revenge Saturday at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia by defeating Cody Rhodes in a rematch of their Backlash bout.

After suffering a broken arm at the hands of The Beast Incarnate on Monday's Raw, Rhodes competed with his arm in a cast. At one point, he used it as a weapon and actually gained the upper hand.

However, Lesnar caught The American Nightmare in a Kimura Lock, and he somehow managed to break free. But when The Beast locked it in for a second time, Rhodes passed out.

The issues between the two men began on the Raw after WrestleMania 39 when Lesnar deceived Rhodes and took the opportunity to savagely attack the 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner.

The American Nightmare had lost to undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns in the 'Mania main event one night earlier due to interference from Solo Sikoa, so Rhodes challenged them to a tag team bout on Raw.

Lesnar stepped up and volunteered to be his partner due to their mutual dislike for Reigns, although it seemed out of character for The Beast.

Before the bout could start, though, Lesnar decimated Rhodes by hitting him with an F-5 through the announce table and onto the steel stairs.

That led to a grudge match at Backlash, which Rhodes won when he turned Lesnar's Kimura Lock into a pinning combination.

The American Nightmare busted Lesnar open during the match, and he used that to back his belief that he would be able to beat The Beast again in the event of a rematch.

That rematch was made shortly after when the former UFC star cost Rhodes a chance to vie for the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship by preventing him from winning a Triple Threat bout as part of a modified tournament.

Lesnar declared he wanted to fight Rhodes at Night of Champions, and despite the obvious risks involved, The American Nightmare agreed.

Rhodes made it clear that he needed to go through Lesnar in order to reach his ultimate goal of challenging Reigns again and beating him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Lesnar had other things in mind, though, and Saturday's result may mean that he and Rhodes are heading for a rubber match in the near future.

