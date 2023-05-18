Preakness 2023 Post Positions: Predictions for Each Horse in the Lineup

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Horse racing's Triple Crown season is in full swing, but only one horse has a chance to accomplish one of the sport's rarest feats. That quest continues Saturday afternoon at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

That's where 2023 Kentucky Derby champion Mage will try to win the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes. The Gustavo Delgado-trained colt won at Churchill Downs on May 6 despite having 15-1 odds to do so.

His odds for the Preakness are much stronger, as he's the clear front-runner among the eight-horse field. But there are some formidable challengers that could deny him the chance of becoming the 14th horse to claim the Triple Crown by winning the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into this year's Preakness.

Post Positions, Odds

1. National Treasure (4-1)

2. Chase the Chaos (50-1)

3. Mage (8-5)

4. Coffeewithchris (20-1)

5. Red Route One (10-1)

6. Perform (15-1)

7. Blazing Sevens (6-1)

8. First Mission (5-2)

Odds via Preakness Stakes

Preview, Predicted Order of Finish

Mage is among the more popular picks to win at Pimlico. That's unsurprising, considering how well he fared at the Derby, where he overtook Two Phil's on the final stretch to seize victory.

However, Mage doesn't have a long track record of success. He had only competed in three previous races, and the Run for the Roses win was just the second victory of his career.

It's quite possible Mage will win on Saturday, and he should be among the horses near the front of the field for much of the race at least. But it's not a lock that he'll emerge victorious.

A ride to watch will be National Treasure, who could become Bob Baffert's eighth horse to win the Preakness. If so, the 70-year-old would become the winningest trainer in the event's history.

National Treasure has only one win in five career races, and that came at his first event. He finished fourth in the Santa Anita Derby on April 8.

However, Baffert's horses typically tend to fare well in Triple Crown races. So, it won't be surprising to see National Treasure contending for the win.

Jockey John Velazquez has never won the Preakness, despite being victorious at the Kentucky Derby three times and the Belmont Stakes twice. The 51-year-old is due for success in the second leg of the Triple Crown schedule.

Despite National Treasure's lack of previous wins, he has a lot of potential.

"If he comes the way it seems like he's training, hopefully he can put it together," Velazquez said, per David Grening of Daily Racing Form.

The prediction here is that's what National Treasure will do and earn the biggest victory of his career. And he'll do so by passing Mage in one of the final turns, before holding him off down the final stretch.

There are some other strong horses in the field, but National Treasure and Mage will prove to be the two best, with the former outlasting the latter.

Predicted Order of Finish: 1. National Treasure; 2. Mage; 3. Red Route One; 4. Coffeewithchris; 5. First Mission; 6. Perform; 7. Blazing Sevens; 8. Chase the Chaos.