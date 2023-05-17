Hornets Rumors: LaMelo Ball, Scoot Henderson Would Be 'Suboptimal Fit,' Execs Say

Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

It is a foregone conclusion the San Antonio Spurs will select Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick they landed during Tuesday's NBA draft lottery.

It reportedly isn't a foregone conclusion the Charlotte Hornets will take Scoot Henderson at No. 2.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported some around the league believe pairing Henderson and LaMelo Ball in the same backcourt would be a "suboptimal fit" in Charlotte. Fischer noted the team may look to Alabama forward Brandon Miller as a result, which could have something of a domino effect.

The Portland Trail Blazers have the No. 3 pick, and Henderson still being available may lead to a bidding war if they look to trade that selection for win-now pieces in an effort to build a contender around 32-year-old Damian Lillard.

"We're a team that's trying to win and trying to maximize Damian's timeline," Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin said, per Fischer. "This was an important night for us. Front offices around the league think highly of this draft, so you would think that a lot of teams that were sitting [on stage] tonight will be getting a lot of calls from teams trying to move up and maneuver."

As for the Hornets, they may have to decide between Henderson's potential and Miller's fit alongside Ball.

There is something to be said about Henderson needing the ball to maximize that potential as someone who can get out in transition and blow past defenders with his explosiveness. He won't have the ball as much if he is sharing a backcourt with Ball, which could impact his development.

Still, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected the Hornets to take a chance on Henderson with the No. 2 pick in his latest mock draft and highlighted a potential path to success with the guard pairing.

"Brandon Miller is the cleaner fit, but Henderson would give the Hornets a backcourt advantage that few teams could match," Wasserman wrote. "With Henderson and LaMelo Ball, they'd have two high-level playmakers to generate pace and easy offense. And between Henderson's explosiveness and rim pressure, and Ball's passing and shot-making, it's worth betting on the pair working together."

Charlotte hasn't won a playoff series since the 2001-02 season but has an opportunity to set the foundation for years to come with this pick. Whether it decides to go with Henderson or Miller could set the tone for the rest of the draft.