Pistons News: Who Experts Expect Team to Select with No. 5 Pick

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons entered Tuesday's NBA draft lottery tied for the best odds of landing the No. 1 overall pick. They left the event with the No. 5 selection, which likely feels like a letdown.

Still, this all comes down to framing one's mindset.

Yes, it would have been all-caps AWESOME to get a shot at Victor Wembanyama, but the pingpong balls didn't bounce that way. Detroit still gets a solid consolation prize of being able to add to its young nucleus with another top-five pick.

Who can the Pistons get in that spot? To help answer that question, we're examining mock drafts from some of the leading draft experts around and highlighting three prospects projected to land in Detroit.

