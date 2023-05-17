WWE Rumors: Randy Orton's Contract; Becky vs. Trish; Cody Rhodes and Raw Roster

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Details on Randy Orton's Contract Revealed

While it remains to be seen whether Randy Orton will return to a WWE ring, he's apparently been well taken care of during his tenure with the company.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported Orton has been among the highest earners in WWE for "years and years."

"Look, Randy's made, I'd say, $3.5 million, $4 million a year for years and years and years. Before everyone's salary was escalating when AEW started, Randy was making big money long before that. So, he should be set," Meltzer said.

Millions of dollars might provide a comfortable cushion, but the important aspect here is Orton's health. He has not been on WWE programming in nearly a year and is currently recovering from back surgery without a timetable for a return.

Bob Orton, Randy's Hall of Fame father, recently said retirement is not out of the question.

"He's training, so we'll see what happens; I don't know," Bob Orton told Bill Apter of Sportskeeda. "If he feels like he's ready to go back, I think he might, but again he's pretty well taken care of. I don't think he needs to. And I think the doctors have told him not to. But Randy will do what Randy wants to do."

Orton celebrated his 20-year anniversary on WWE's main roster last year. He signed a five-year contract with the company in 2019.

Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch Set for an Extended Program

Do not expect the rivalry between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus to end any time soon.

Fightful Select reported the feud between the Hall of Famer and the future Hall of Famer will continue past their scheduled match at Night of Champions later this month. The report did not delve into how long the feud would last, but there is some logic in WWE stretching Stratus' run through SummerSlam if she's willing.

Stratus has not competed in a singles match since losing to Charlotte Flair at the 2019 SummerSlam event. She has wrestled twice since her return to the company, first in a victorious effort with Lynch and Lita over Damage CTRL at WrestleMania and then in a losing effort to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, after which she turned on Lynch.

The ensuing month has been proof positive the 47-year-old can still look the part and sound the part as a heel. She's cut a series of stellar promos to build the Night of Champions match while also bringing back her looks from the early 2000s.

It remains to be seen whether Stratus can still go in the ring one-on-one with the top modern women, but she's apparently going to get multiple shots.

Cody Rhodes Listed as Raw's Top Babyface; GUNTHER the Top Heel

Cody Rhodes won't be the next WWE World Heavyweight champion, but he is slated to be the face of the Red brand moving forward.

PW Insider reported Rhodes is internally listed as the top babyface on Raw, with the likes of Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Matt Riddle, Shinsuke Nakamura and Johnny Gargano falling behind him on the pecking order.

By contrast, Intercontinental champion GUNTHER is slated as Raw's top heel. Gunther can pass the Honky Tonk Man's all-time record (454 days) for the longest Intercontinental championship reign later this year.