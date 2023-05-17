Hornets Land 2nd Pick in 2023 NBA Draft Lottery, Expected to Select Scoot Henderson

Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets failed to win the 2023 NBA draft lottery, dashing their hopes of becoming the home of Victor Wembanyama.

That said, they're sitting pretty as far as consolation prizes go.

The Hornets landed the No. 2 overall pick in Tuesday's draft lottery, putting them in position to potentially draft G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson.

Wembanyama, Henderson and Alabama forward Brandon Miller are considered locks to go 1-2-3 in some order. Wembanyama is the consensus No. 1 overall, a generational player who may be the most hyped prospect since LeBron James, while Henderson and Miller have evaluators split.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has Henderson as the No. 2 player, while ESPN's Jonathan Givony favors Miller.

In several recent drafts, you could argue both Henderson and Miller would be worthy of No. 1 overall consideration. Henderson has elite physical tools, drawing comparisons to Russell Westbrook due to his explosive leaping ability and quick-twitch movements.

"It's pretty dope to be compared to," Henderson told Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press in February. "But I think I want to flare off into my own self."

The Hornets themselves now have what will undoubtedly be a polarizing decision. LaMelo Ball is an All-Star caliber talent, but he's missed significant time in two of his three NBA seasons. It's at least possible Charlotte explores the possibility of trading Ball in favor of Henderson if the price is right. They could also trade the No. 2 pick to a team for an instant-impact big man.

Or, perhaps most interestingly, the Hornets could run a two PG lineup that vexes opposing teams with relentless dribble drives. Ball is a strong enough three-point shooter he could slide off the ball at times, and Henderson is a developing three-point shooter himself.

Henderson is far from a perfect prospect, particularly when it comes to his decision-making in the halfcourt offense and his inconsistent effort on the defensive end. That said, his potential is off the charts once the game gets into the open court; he's a creative and intuitive passer, and capable of attacking with either hand to finish through contact at the rim.

Defensive effort is nearly always inconsistent in young prospects, and Henderson's immense physical skills give him the elite potential on that end if he applies himself.

Miller could also wind up being the pick if Charlotte chooses to prioritize need over upside. Suffice it to say it will be a hand-wringing decision in the coming month.