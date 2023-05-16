'Pat McAfee Show' Moving to ESPN; Contract Reportedly Worth 'More Than Eight Figures'

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Pat McAfee announced Tuesday that he has reached a deal to have The Pat McAfee Show join ESPN.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, deal that will pay McAfee "more than eight figures per year."

McAfee reportedly will be walking away from his four-year, $120 million contract with FanDuel, as he was in the second year of the deal. According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, the 36-year-old could make an appearance at Disney Upfronts on Tuesday afternoon.

The Pat McAfee Show is expected to remain on YouTube "in some form" with "one or two hours" being broadcast on ESPN. The show is known for its free-form structure that includes some colorful language, which had some fans concerned over whether a move to a Disney-owned network would change the spirit of the show.

Marchand noted that McAfee "said on his show that he is too dumb to change in response to some of his fans' concerns about Mickey Mouse sanitizing the language and the vibe of McAfee and his crew," which includes former Green Bay Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk and many of his longtime friends. They are all expected to join McAfee in his move to ESPN.

McAfee has been a regular on ESPN's College GameDay and he also hosts alternative broadcasts of college football games with Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions for the network. He reportedly has been seeking to alleviate himself from the burden of the behind-the-scenes work with The Pat McAfee Show, so bringing it to ESPN likely would accomplish that goal.