PGA Championship 2023 Tee Times: Pairings Announced for 1st, 2nd Rounds at Oak Hill

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The PGA Championship announced its first- and second-round tee times Monday ahead of this week's tournament at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, New York.

Defending champion Justin Thomas was matched up with Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa for what will be one of the most closely followed groupings over the first two days. They'll tee off at 8:11 a.m. ET on Thursday and 1:36 p.m. ET on Friday.

Jon Rahm, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Cameron Smith were placed together as well. They're first, seventh and eighth, respectively, in the World Golf Ranking. They'll get underway at 8:33 a.m. ET for Round 1 and 1:58 p.m. ET for Round 2.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.