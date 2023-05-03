Rory McIlroy's $3M Fine Confirmed By PGA Tour Commish: 'He Knows the Consequences'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan confirmed the tour will withhold a portion of Rory McIlroy's Player Impact Program payout after he didn't compete in the RBC Heritage.

"When we made the commitment to this schedule with the Player Impact Program, we adjusted for one opt-out," Monahan said, per ESPN's Mark Schlabach. "Then for any second opt-out, you forfeit the 25 percent, unless there was a medical issue. Based on that criteria, it's actually fairly cut-and-dry."

The rules for the PIP stipulate a golfer can opt out of one "elevated event" and still be eligible to collect his full bonus.

McIlroy was one of the notable absences for the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January. By the letter of the law, he then forfeited $3 million from his $12 million PIP purse when he withdrew from the RBC Heritage three weeks ago.

The four-time major champion told reporters Tuesday he "knew the consequences that could come with missing one of those."

McIlroy reflected on how he approached the 2023 Masters confident he was "was going to have the best Masters I ever had." Instead, he missed the cut for the second time in three years.

On the heels of the disappointment, the 33-year-old preferred to take some time away from golf. He said skipping the RBC Heritage was "an easy decision" because "my mind wouldn't have been there."

"I had my reasons to not play Hilton Head and I've expressed those to Jay," McIlroy said. "Whether he thinks that's enough to warrant—again I understood the consequences of that decision before I did it. So whatever happens, happens."

Schlabach noted Monahan can waive the PIP fine if a player provides a "legitimate reason" for missing a second elevated event. In this case, the commissioner obviously didn't think McIlroy's mental health break was a compelling justification.

The good news for McIlroy and his peers is that the PGA Tour will no longer require playing in designated tournaments for PIP money starting with the 2024 season.