Preakness Odds 2023: Updated Lines and Favorites After Post Positions Draw

With Monday's post positions draw for the 2023 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore concluded, we now move on to the second jewel of the Triple Crown.

And the horse that emerged victorious in the Triple Crown's first jewel—the Kentucky Derby on May 6—will be one of the contenders at Pimlico on Saturday, keeping the Triple Crown in play.

Last year, surprise Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike was not entered in the Preakness Stakes, eliminating the possibility of a Triple Crown. But that's not the case this year, as Derby winner Mage looks to have a repeat performance at Pimlico, though a very different track and a much smaller field, not to mention the two-week turnaround, will challenge him.

The last horse to win the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes was, of course, Justify in 2018 as he went on to claim the Triple Crown.

The other seven horses entered in this week's Preakness Stakes—National Treasure, Chase the Chaos, Coffeewithchris, Red Route One, Perform, First Mission, Blazing Sevens—did not run in the Derby and come into Pimlico with fresh legs.

The results of Monday's post position draw—and what they could mean for the contenders—are below, as well as everything you need to know to tune in to Saturday's race.

2023 Preakness Stakes

Location: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

Date: Saturday, May 20

Post Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

TV Coverage Start Time: 4:30 p.m.

TV and Live Stream: NBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app and Peacock

Preakness Stakes Post Positions

No. 1 National Treasure (4-1)

No. 2 Chase the Chaos (50-1)

No. 3 Mage (8-5)

No. 4 Coffeewithchris (20-1)

No. 5 Red Route One (10-1)

No. 6 Perform (15-1)

No. 7 Blazing Sevens (6-1)

No. 8 First Mission (5-2)

Historically, the No. 6 gate has produced the most winners at Pimlico, with 16. This time around, Perform will be running out of that position. Perform is coming off a key win at the Tesio Stakes, a Preakness prep race, and has a favorable position heading into Pimlico.

Favorite Mage is starting out of the No. 3 gate, which has produced 12 winners—as have posts 1 and 2.

The second-most-favorable post position in the Preakness Stakes has been Nos. 7 and 4, each of which have produced 14 winners.

And call gate 13 unlucky, because it's produced just one winner in 114 years.

Last year's Preakness winner, Early Voting, ran out of gate No. 5. In 2021, it was Rombauer out of No. 1.

The last horse to win out of Mage's spot at No. 3 was California Chrome in 2013.

