    Dylan Raiola, No. 1 CFB Prospect, Commits to Georgia over USC, Nebraska, More

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 15, 2023

    ORANGE COUNTY, CA - JANUARY 28: Quarterback Dylan Raiola going through drills during 3DQB Off-season prep in a park on January 28, 2023 in Orange County, CA. (Photo by Aubrey Lao /Getty Images)
    Aubrey Lao /Getty Images

    The two-time defending champion Georgia Bulldogs are only getting better.

    According to Adam Gorney and David Berry of Rivals, much-hyped quarterback prospect Dylan Raiola has committed to Georgia over USC, Nebraska and others.

    David Berry @RivalsDave

    BREAKING - 2024 No. 1 prospect, five-star QB Dylan Raiola has committed to GEORGIA. <a href="https://twitter.com/adamgorney?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@adamgorney</a> and I break it down here 🎥👇 <a href="https://t.co/N7btXHtk3M">pic.twitter.com/N7btXHtk3M</a>

    Raiola is considered the top prospect in the class of 2024, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

