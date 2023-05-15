Warriors Rumors: Thompson, Green Set to Stay with Curry; Bob Myers 'Most Likely' Exit

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors' core three players are likely to stick together.

The person who brought them all to Golden State, however, appears to be destined for an exit.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported it's been "consistently insisted" Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will remain with the Warriors next season, while president of basketball operations Bob Myers is the "most likely prominent Warrior to depart."

Myers' contract expires at the end of June, and he's been widely expected to explore his options.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.