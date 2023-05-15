X

    Warriors Rumors: Thompson, Green Set to Stay with Curry; Bob Myers 'Most Likely' Exit

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 15, 2023

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 30: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors hugs general manager Bob Myers after the Warriors defeated the Kings 120-100 in game seven of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Golden 1 Center on April 30, 2023 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    The Golden State Warriors' core three players are likely to stick together.

    The person who brought them all to Golden State, however, appears to be destined for an exit.

    NBA insider Marc Stein reported it's been "consistently insisted" Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will remain with the Warriors next season, while president of basketball operations Bob Myers is the "most likely prominent Warrior to depart."

    Myers' contract expires at the end of June, and he's been widely expected to explore his options.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.