    76ers' Joel Embiid: James Harden and I 'Can't Win Alone,' Have 'Unfinished Business'

    Jack MurrayMay 14, 2023

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 14: James Harden #1 and Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in game seven of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden on May 14, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
    Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

    League MVP Joel Embiid still thinks that the 76ers have more room to grow following the team's Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics, but they need some help to get there.

    The 112-88 loss saw the 76ers bow out in the second round for the fifth time in the past six seasons, and the franchise has been unable to advance past the semifinals since 2001. Head coach Doc Rivers stated his desire to run it back with the same team, and it appears Embiid is on the same page.

    Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

    Asked about Harden, Embiid says, "We have an unfinished job. We haven't won anything. We have a chance to win ... I still believe we have what it takes to win."

    Embiid noted his desire to do this with Harden, who could hit free agency after this season.

    Adam Aaronson @SixersAdam

    Joel Embiid says he still believes this team has what it takes to win. "I know [Harden] has a player option or they can extend him, but that's on those guys to figure out… it's going to take more than us. I gotta be better and I will be better… you can't win alone."

