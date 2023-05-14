76ers' Joel Embiid: James Harden and I 'Can't Win Alone,' Have 'Unfinished Business'

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

League MVP Joel Embiid still thinks that the 76ers have more room to grow following the team's Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics, but they need some help to get there.

The 112-88 loss saw the 76ers bow out in the second round for the fifth time in the past six seasons, and the franchise has been unable to advance past the semifinals since 2001. Head coach Doc Rivers stated his desire to run it back with the same team, and it appears Embiid is on the same page.

Embiid noted his desire to do this with Harden, who could hit free agency after this season.

