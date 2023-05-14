X

    Doc Rivers: Blowout Game 7 Loss to Celtics 'Absolutely Diminishes' 76ers' Season

    Jack MurrayMay 14, 2023

    David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

    A great season was put to waste following the Philadelphia 76ers' 112-88 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals, according to head coach Doc Rivers.

    Rich Hofmann @rich_hofmann

    Doc Rivers: "We played great all year and this loss absolutely diminishes what we did in some way."

    However, if it were up to Rivers, the 76ers would run it back with the same team next season. He did acknowledge that the decision on whether to keep the core intact would not be his call.

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    Doc Rivers says he thought James Harden adapted well to the role he was asked to play, and that he believes this group has a higher ceiling to reach but that it's not up to him to decide that, saying that's instead for Daryl Morey and ownership to determine.

    Sam DiGiovanni @BySamDiGiovanni

    Doc Rivers on if this Sixers team should get another chance:<br><br>"Yeah. I believe that wholeheartedly. But that's not up to me. It really is not up to me. That's up to our owners and Daryl. I think they liked what they saw overall."

    Sam DiGiovanni @BySamDiGiovanni

    Doc Rivers on Sixers' loss to Celtics:<br><br>"I thought we had opportunities...I don't know what else we could have done." <br><br>Said he thinks the team took "a mental step" forward this season but that this loss was a step backward.

    The 76ers went 54-28 in the regular season and swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first round before falling to the Celtics in Round 2. Philadelphia has not advanced out of the second round since 2001.

    Rivers' future with the team is uncertain, as the team has plateaued in the second round in all three of his seasons. With a 3-2 lead in this year's series, it appeared that this could be the opportunity, but a fourth-quarter collapse in Game 3, followed by a disastrous third quarter in the Game 7, ended those hopes.

    The team has numerous decisions to sort out beyond Rivers, notably with the future of guard James Harden. The Sixers also need to figure out a way to get by the Celtics, who have been able to eliminate Philadelphia in three of the last six postseasons.

