Doc Rivers: Blowout Game 7 Loss to Celtics 'Absolutely Diminishes' 76ers' Season

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

A great season was put to waste following the Philadelphia 76ers' 112-88 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals, according to head coach Doc Rivers.

However, if it were up to Rivers, the 76ers would run it back with the same team next season. He did acknowledge that the decision on whether to keep the core intact would not be his call.

The 76ers went 54-28 in the regular season and swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first round before falling to the Celtics in Round 2. Philadelphia has not advanced out of the second round since 2001.

Rivers' future with the team is uncertain, as the team has plateaued in the second round in all three of his seasons. With a 3-2 lead in this year's series, it appeared that this could be the opportunity, but a fourth-quarter collapse in Game 3, followed by a disastrous third quarter in the Game 7, ended those hopes.

The team has numerous decisions to sort out beyond Rivers, notably with the future of guard James Harden. The Sixers also need to figure out a way to get by the Celtics, who have been able to eliminate Philadelphia in three of the last six postseasons.