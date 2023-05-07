X

    James Harden Rumors: Rockets 'Real Suitors' for 76ers Star in 2023 NBA Free Agency

    Jack MurrayMay 7, 2023

    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    Could James Harden be donning a Houston Rockets uniform once again in the 2023-24 NBA season?

    In an appearance on NBA Countdown, ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski spoke about how an opt-out option in Harden's contract could see the 2017-18 MVP head back to the Rockets nearly three years after being traded away.

    "The Houston Rockets loom as a real suitor in free agency this summer," Wojnarowski said. "... There are a lot of things that are attractive to Houston for him. It is essentially home, family there, familiarity with that organization and that community. They got $60 million in cap space. They want to be improved next season."

