James Harden Rumors: Rockets 'Real Suitors' for 76ers Star in 2023 NBA Free Agency

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Could James Harden be donning a Houston Rockets uniform once again in the 2023-24 NBA season?

In an appearance on NBA Countdown, ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski spoke about how an opt-out option in Harden's contract could see the 2017-18 MVP head back to the Rockets nearly three years after being traded away.

"The Houston Rockets loom as a real suitor in free agency this summer," Wojnarowski said. "... There are a lot of things that are attractive to Houston for him. It is essentially home, family there, familiarity with that organization and that community. They got $60 million in cap space. They want to be improved next season."

