Randy Orton's Doctors Advise Against WWE Return amid Injury, Says Father Bob Orton

Set Number: X159444 TK1

It seems like it might be a while before Randy Orton is back wrestling for WWE.

Orton's father, WWE Hall of Famer Bob Orton, recently discussed his son's status during a conversation with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling. The elder Orton said doctors have advised against his son returning as he recovers from a November back fusion surgery.

"He's training, so we'll see what happens; I don't know," he said, (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News). "If he feels like he's ready to go back, I think he might, but again he's pretty well taken care of. I don't think he needs to. And I think the doctors have told him not to. But Randy will do what Randy wants to do."

In April, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc's Marco Rovere) reported Orton was "nowhere close" to a return.

The Viper's last appearance as a wrestler for WWE was in May 2022 when he and Matt Riddle lost to The Usos in a title unification match.

Despite the extended absence, Orton remains a legend with 14 world championships to his name.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.