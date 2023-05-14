Warriors' Draymond Green Backing Lakers After Schröder's IG Post: 'Go Finish the Job'

Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Despite falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals, it appears that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will be rooting for his former opponents the rest of the way.

Following the Lakers' Game 6 victory over the Warriors, Lakers guard Dennis Schröder posted about his respect for Green on Instagram. The four-time All-Star commented his appreciation right back.

The exchange comes after tempers flared between the two, which eventually led to Schröder's ejection from the game.

Schröder averaged 10.3 points in the series, and his Lakers advanced to the conference final to take on Nikola Jokić and the top-seeded Denver Nuggets. It is the first time the Lakers have reached this point since 2019-20.

Green and the Warriors are done, and now it is time for him to evaluate his future with the franchise. He has a player option for 2023-24.