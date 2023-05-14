X

    Warriors' Draymond Green Backing Lakers After Schröder's IG Post: 'Go Finish the Job'

    Jack MurrayMay 14, 2023

    Los Angeles, California May 12, 2023-Lakers Rui Hachimura is taken down by Warriors Draymond Green in Game 6 of the NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Friday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
    Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

    Despite falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals, it appears that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will be rooting for his former opponents the rest of the way.

    Following the Lakers' Game 6 victory over the Warriors, Lakers guard Dennis Schröder posted about his respect for Green on Instagram. The four-time All-Star commented his appreciation right back.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Draymond and Dennis show love to each other after a hard fought series ✊ <a href="https://t.co/7ZoMbfHpwO">pic.twitter.com/7ZoMbfHpwO</a>

    The exchange comes after tempers flared between the two, which eventually led to Schröder's ejection from the game.

    ESPN @espn

    Dennis Schroder was assessed a technical foul for taunting Draymond Green. <a href="https://t.co/rwfIK9rbd8">pic.twitter.com/rwfIK9rbd8</a>

    Schröder averaged 10.3 points in the series, and his Lakers advanced to the conference final to take on Nikola Jokić and the top-seeded Denver Nuggets. It is the first time the Lakers have reached this point since 2019-20.

    Green and the Warriors are done, and now it is time for him to evaluate his future with the franchise. He has a player option for 2023-24.

    Warriors' Draymond Green Backing Lakers After Schröder's IG Post: 'Go Finish the Job'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon