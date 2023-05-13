Lakers' Dennis Schröder Shouts out 'HOF' Draymond Green After G6 Win over Warriors

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors 122-101 in Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

During the third quarter, Purple and Gold point guard Dennis Schröder was ejected after picking up his second technical foul of the game, both of which came after altercations with Draymond Green.

Schröder picked up his first technical foul midway through the first quarter for taunting Green.

The 29-year-old picked up his second technical after exchanging words with Green following a foul on Anthony Davis. Green shoved the ball into Schröder's face, and both were T'd up.

After the game, Schröder posted several photos of him and Green to his Instagram account and captioned his post: "WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS!!! 💜💛 One of the biggest competitors there is !!! @money23green A lot of respect for you 💐 HOF"

Schröder has played a vital role for the Lakers during their postseason run, and now he'll continue making an impact in the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets.

Green, meanwhile, now has time to decide whether or not to opt out of the final year of his contract with the Warriors, with whom he has won four NBA titles.