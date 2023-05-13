Cowboys' Micah Parsons Won't Be Full-Time DE; Dan Quinn Says All-Pro Will Remain LB

Michael Owens/Getty Images

It appears that the position change storyline with Micah Parsons may have been a bit overblown.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn shut down the rumor about his star linebacker, stating that his weight training and focus on bulk does not signify a position change.

The two-time first-team All-Pro has been a star since entering the league in 2021, earning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award and finishing second in the Defensive Player of the Year award in his sophomore season.

He has 149 tackles and 56 quarterback hits in his two seasons and scored a defensive touchdown this past season. He has kept his fans in the loop about his offseason plans on Twitter, citing his intentions to bulk up.

This is not the first time Parsons has been the center of positional oddities in his career, but his use as an edge-rusher makes this switch feasible while not changing too much about his game. He played 80 percent of his snaps at end in 2022.

He will help guide the Cowboys and their notorious defense through one of the NFL's hardest schedules in 2023.