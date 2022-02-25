Cowboys' Micah Parsons Says He's Lobbied Coaching Staff to Play Offense

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons told NFL Network's Rich Eisen on Friday that he's lobbied the team's coaches to play offense but that "they obviously don't see the vision I see."

Parsons pretty much did everything on defense during his first year in the pros, amassing 13 sacks, 84 tackles (64 solo), 30 quarterback hits, three pass breakups and three forced fumbles as the Cowboys improved from 28th to seventh in scoring defense.

The 6'3", 245-pound Parsons looks like he'll be wearing a gold jacket someday after winning Defensive Rookie of the Year, but he could probably be an absolute freight train as a running back or tight end.

He starred for Harrisburg (Pennsylvania) High School at running back with 1,239 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns on just 109 carries (11.4 YPC) during the 2017 season.

He also outran Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and others at the Pro Bowl in a foot race.

There is precedent for a Cowboys defensive star to play offense. Cornerback Deion Sanders caught 36 passes for 475 yards and a touchdown in 1996.

Parsons could be a great two-way asset, although the Dallas offense did just fine in 2021, leading the NFL in scoring.

It's probably best for Parsons to stay on defense and avoid the potential for injuries. Then again, it could make sense to use him for the occasional play on offense (perhaps on goal-line opportunities a la ex-New England Patriots linebacker and current Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel).