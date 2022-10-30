X

    NFL Twitter Mocks Justin Fields for Jumping over Micah Parsons and Failing to Stop TD

    Adam WellsOctober 30, 2022

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 30: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears rushes against Anthony Barr #42 of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at AT&T Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    Justin Fields has had a rough time since arriving in the NFL last year, but he didn't do himself any favors during Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

    Late in the third quarter with the Chicago Bears trailing 35-23, Fields found David Montgomery with a dump-off pass on 3rd-and-16, and he nearly converted a first down before the ball was knocked out of his hand.

    Micah Parsons recovered the fumble and was able to get up off the ground and return it for a 36-yard touchdown because Fields hurdled him rather than touch him to make sure the play was dead after the turnover.

    NFL @NFL

    MicHIM Parsons.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHIvsDAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CHIvsDAL</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/QMxVpZl61r">https://t.co/QMxVpZl61r</a> <a href="https://t.co/JKt8RYfMb7">pic.twitter.com/JKt8RYfMb7</a>

    It's unclear what Fields was thinking in that moment, but NFL Twitter had a field day (no pun intended) with the mistake from the Bears' second-year quarterback.

    shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe

    WTF was Fields thinking? You jump over the top of him instead of touching him dwn. 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

    Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak

    Justin Fields jumping over Micah Parsons just another example of how QB athleticism is ruining the sport

    NFL Twitter Mocks Justin Fields for Jumping over Micah Parsons and Failing to Stop TD
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Rodger Sherman @rodger

    Justin Fields leaping over Micah Parsons instead of simply touching him is the most impressive disastrous play in NFL history

    Hater Central @TheHateCentral

    Justin Fields when he needs to tackle Micah Parsons <a href="https://t.co/SnSqmlDpHA">pic.twitter.com/SnSqmlDpHA</a>

    RJ Ochoa @rjochoa

    OMG JUSTIN FIELDS LITERALLY JUMPED OVER MICAH AND AVOIDED CONTACTING HIM WHICH ALLOWED THE DEFENSIVE TOUCHDOWN

    Kevin Kaduk @KevinKaduk

    That's not what we meant when we said Justin Fields needs to do a better job of avoiding contact.

    cam ellis @KingsleyEllis

    Op-Ed | Many are criticizing Justin Fields for not tackling Micah Parsons. But actually, the decision shows that Chicago is finally leaving their defense-first mindset in the past. <br><br>My latest:

    Dee @radeeo

    Justin Fields over Micah like… <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DallasCowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DallasCowboys</a> <a href="https://t.co/gHuxegQsQj">pic.twitter.com/gHuxegQsQj</a>

    Robert Kelly @ochoslize

    Justin Fields said 🤭😅<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHIvsDAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CHIvsDAL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bearsvscowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bearsvscowboys</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/dalvschi?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#dalvschi</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cowboysvsbears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cowboysvsbears</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/justinfields?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#justinfields</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/micahparsons?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#micahparsons</a> <a href="https://t.co/94V7vaJ8xH">pic.twitter.com/94V7vaJ8xH</a>

    The most likely explanation for what happened is Fields forgot that in the NFL, unlike college, you have to touch a downed opponent for the play to be over. It's not a good excuse, especially for a player who isn't a rookie, but it could very well be the case.

    Despite the miscue in that moment, Fields has continued to look much better now that the coaching staff has figured out he can run the ball. The 23-year-old responded by leading a 13-play touchdown drive on Chicago's next possession.

    The Bears' 62 points dating back to Monday's win over the New England Patriots is almost as many as they had in the previous four games combined (64).

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.