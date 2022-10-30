NFL Twitter Mocks Justin Fields for Jumping over Micah Parsons and Failing to Stop TD

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Justin Fields has had a rough time since arriving in the NFL last year, but he didn't do himself any favors during Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Late in the third quarter with the Chicago Bears trailing 35-23, Fields found David Montgomery with a dump-off pass on 3rd-and-16, and he nearly converted a first down before the ball was knocked out of his hand.

Micah Parsons recovered the fumble and was able to get up off the ground and return it for a 36-yard touchdown because Fields hurdled him rather than touch him to make sure the play was dead after the turnover.

It's unclear what Fields was thinking in that moment, but NFL Twitter had a field day (no pun intended) with the mistake from the Bears' second-year quarterback.

The most likely explanation for what happened is Fields forgot that in the NFL, unlike college, you have to touch a downed opponent for the play to be over. It's not a good excuse, especially for a player who isn't a rookie, but it could very well be the case.

Despite the miscue in that moment, Fields has continued to look much better now that the coaching staff has figured out he can run the ball. The 23-year-old responded by leading a 13-play touchdown drive on Chicago's next possession.

The Bears' 62 points dating back to Monday's win over the New England Patriots is almost as many as they had in the previous four games combined (64).