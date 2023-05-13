Knicks' RJ Barrett After Game 6 Loss to Heat: 'I Played Terrible... It Hurts'

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

After a lackluster performance in the New York Knicks' season-ending Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat on Friday, RJ Barrett is taking full responsibility.

Barrett scored 11 points in the 96-92 loss, went 1-10 on field goals and only picked up two rebounds and a singular assist. This was his lowest point total of the series, which saw the eighth-seeded Heat advance to the Eastern Conference Finals over the fifth-seeded Knicks.

"I played terrible," Barrett told reporters. "I'm very disappointed in how I played today. It's a lot right now. You fight for something, you want something so bad—I don't feel like I played my best, so it hurts, but it's good to have experiences like these, you can learn from them. [The Heat] are a very good team, very experienced, very poised, so we can learn from that."

The Knicks reached the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2012-13, but Miami packed more of punch than a typical eighth seed.

Despite the struggles from Barrett in the final game, his performance to that point was a huge reason the team was able to reach a new height. The 2019 third overall pick scored 20.8 points per game in the series on the back of averaging 19.6 points 5.0 rebounds during the regular season.

The Heat advance to play the winner of the Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers series, which is headed for a Game 7 on Sunday night. If the Celtics win, it will be a rematch of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals that Boston won in seven games.