Knicks Fans Want Help for Jalen Brunson After Julius Randle Struggles in Loss to Heat

Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 41 points on 14-of-22 shooting, but the New York Knicks were unable to overcome significant offensive struggles from the rest of the team in a season-ending 96-92 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference second-round playoff series.

Besides Brunson, the Knicks scored just 51 points on 13-of-49 shooting. New York's star guard made one more shot than the rest of the team combined.

Julius Randle finished just 3-of-14 (1-of-7 on three-point shooting). RJ Barrett made one of 10 field goals. Quentin Grimes missed all but one of his six three-pointers. Mitchell Robinson was scoreless until making a pair of free throws late in the fourth quarter.

Josh Hart (5-of-10) was the only Knick outside Brunson to make more than three field goals.

New York certainly had its chances to overtake Miami in a defensive slugfest akin to the 1990s playoff matchups between these two teams despite not making a field goal for nearly the first six minutes of the fourth quarter.

Down 92-90, the Knicks even had a chance to tie the game or take the lead in the final minute after they got four points on one possession following a Gabe Vincent flagrant foul.

However, a Brunson turnover led to a pair of Jimmy Butler free throws. Grimes then air-balled a three and Max Strus hit two free throws, effectively putting the game away.

It was an undoubtedly disappointing game full of missed opportunity for the Knicks, who enjoyed a tremendous season that included their first second-round playoff appearance since 2013. Brunson is a bona fide superstar who at times carried the Knicks en route to their best season in a decade.

However, this game also showed that New York needs to continue building around Brunson and get him more help. The Knicks offense was far too stagnant at times in the series, with the team seemingly hoping Brunson would bail it out.

As for the Heat, Miami will play the Boston Celtics or Philadelphia 76ers in the conference finals. The series-deciding Game 7 will go down Sunday in Boston.