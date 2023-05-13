X

    Knicks Fans Want Help for Jalen Brunson After Julius Randle Struggles in Loss to Heat

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 13, 2023

    New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) calls out to teammates as he is guarded by Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

    Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 41 points on 14-of-22 shooting, but the New York Knicks were unable to overcome significant offensive struggles from the rest of the team in a season-ending 96-92 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference second-round playoff series.

    Besides Brunson, the Knicks scored just 51 points on 13-of-49 shooting. New York's star guard made one more shot than the rest of the team combined.

    Julius Randle finished just 3-of-14 (1-of-7 on three-point shooting). RJ Barrett made one of 10 field goals. Quentin Grimes missed all but one of his six three-pointers. Mitchell Robinson was scoreless until making a pair of free throws late in the fourth quarter.

    Josh Hart (5-of-10) was the only Knick outside Brunson to make more than three field goals.

    New York certainly had its chances to overtake Miami in a defensive slugfest akin to the 1990s playoff matchups between these two teams despite not making a field goal for nearly the first six minutes of the fourth quarter.

    Down 92-90, the Knicks even had a chance to tie the game or take the lead in the final minute after they got four points on one possession following a Gabe Vincent flagrant foul.

    However, a Brunson turnover led to a pair of Jimmy Butler free throws. Grimes then air-balled a three and Max Strus hit two free throws, effectively putting the game away.

    It was an undoubtedly disappointing game full of missed opportunity for the Knicks, who enjoyed a tremendous season that included their first second-round playoff appearance since 2013. Brunson is a bona fide superstar who at times carried the Knicks en route to their best season in a decade.

    However, this game also showed that New York needs to continue building around Brunson and get him more help. The Knicks offense was far too stagnant at times in the series, with the team seemingly hoping Brunson would bail it out.

    Twitter users provided their opinions on Brunson's supporting cast Friday.

    KnicksMuse @KnicksMuse

    And that'll be all.<br><br>Just a complete failure from all Knicks not named Jalen Brunson.

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    Jalen Brunson been doing this for the Knicks this entire season <a href="https://t.co/65KQJhrw7z">pic.twitter.com/65KQJhrw7z</a>

    Stuart Feiner @StuartFeiner

    Every Knicks player not named Jalen Brunson should feel ashamed

    ShwinnyPooh @shwinnypooh

    That 2nd quarter stretch without Brunson and Randle on the floor was a total killer.<br><br>Great season for the Knicks, but a frustrating series loss, especially this game tonight.<br><br>Interesting offseason ahead for this FO.

    sol 🇦🇺 @thaboysol

    Jalen Brunson single handedly carrying the Knicks with no help from Julius Randle or RJ Barrett <a href="https://t.co/OepMrh13V8">pic.twitter.com/OepMrh13V8</a>

    roukshiesty @BeenHim10

    Every player on the knicks besides Jalen Brunson tonight <a href="https://t.co/S5HyHscR9z">pic.twitter.com/S5HyHscR9z</a>

    BeLegendary🥷🏽 @DjayDBM

    Even though Brunson dropped 40 he ain't have No help form Julius Randle and RJ smh

    ʙᴀᴄʜᴇ ᴊᴏʜɴ ᴡɪᴄᴋ @notoriousauce

    Jalen Brunson the hero of NY. Get this man some help cause everyone on the roster sold out. Don't even get me started on Randle turning into a YMCA player every playoffs

    GH03 @gh03___

    I hope Randle n Thibs r gone.. Get Brunson some real players n help.

    Ahil @ahil_73

    trade randle and get someone who isn't selfish to help brunson in the offseason please <a href="https://twitter.com/nyknicks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nyknicks</a>

    One Quarter Norvell @nauhaj

    One got to go either Barrett or Randle. Brunson needs help, and he didn't have any this series.

    Eddy @OFGEddy

    Jalen Brunson you did everything you could you sir are that guy. We just need to get you some help

    Austin @AustinPlanet

    Jalen Brunson literally played 1 vs 5. Man got zero help. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs</a> <a href="https://t.co/NUcYoWKqXN">pic.twitter.com/NUcYoWKqXN</a>

    Ron from Owings Mills @Sprewellfan8

    I can't give Julius Randle a pass anymore guys I'm sorry second postseason wasn't there for me. It's time to trade and get Brunson real help that can pay when matters

    Dizey @SolutionSlumpy

    Brunson gone need some help this off-season , Randle been too inconsistent

    Keem @keem718

    Good season Knicks. Time to build your team around Brunson and give him help. If that mean trading Randle, so be it 🤷🏾‍♂️.

    Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan

    Glad I never bought into this Knicks team. RJ and Randle aint it as top players on a championship contending team.

    As for the Heat, Miami will play the Boston Celtics or Philadelphia 76ers in the conference finals. The series-deciding Game 7 will go down Sunday in Boston.