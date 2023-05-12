WWE Backstage News on Bad Bunny, Future of Logan Paul's Friend KSI and Maxxine Dupri

Gladys Vega/ Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Bad Bunny SummerSlam Match Possibly in the Works

After his successful San Juan Street Fight against Damian Priest at Backlash in his home country of Puerto Rico last weekend, Bad Bunny could reportedly be in line for another WWE match in the near future.

In an interview with WrestleBinge (h/t Steve Carrier of Ringside News), Puerto Rican wrestling legend Savio Vega talked about Bad Bunny and what could be next for him in WWE.

Vega praised Bunny and then teased the possibility of him having his next match at SummerSlam in August before adding, "They know what they're going to do," in reference to WWE.

Bad Bunny made his WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37 in a tag team match with Priest and competed in the 2022 men's Royal Rumble match.

Backlash marked his first one-on-one match, and he knocked it out of the park, as he and Priest proved to still have excellent chemistry together. They were also aided by several run-ins that helped keep up the crowd energy, including surprise appearances by Vega and another Puerto Rican wrestling star in Carlito.

Former WWE Superstar Brian Kendrick revealed this week on the Hitting The Turnbuckle podcast (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News) that WWE brought him in to help produce the match with Jamie Noble.

He said the reason for that was likely because he worked with Bunny and Priest behind the scenes in preparation for their WrestleMania 37 tag match.

WWE seemed to press all the right buttons with Bad Bunny at Backlash, and there would undoubtedly be a significant amount of excitement surrounding him having another match at SummerSlam if that is indeed in the works.

KSI Says He's Not Interested in Wrestling for WWE

YouTuber KSI got involved in Logan Paul's WrestleMania 39 match against Seth Rollins, but it looks like that may be the extent of his foray into WWE.

Appearing on the JOE YouTube channel (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Paul's friend and business partner shot down the idea of wrestling a match in WWE.

"Probably not," KSI said. "I don't mind appearing here and there, but I won't be joining WWE, man. Big up [to] all the wrestlers at WWE, but that s--t is way too much for me. I can't take that many bumps; I'd much rather just watch it."

During Paul's entrance at WrestleMania 39, he was accompanied by a mascot, which was a large bottle of Prime energy drink.

It was later revealed that KSI, who is part-owner of Prime along with Paul, was in the suit, and he attempted to interfere on Paul's behalf.

Instead, Rollins put KSI on the announce table and Paul inadvertently splashed through his friend, incapacitating him for the rest of the match.

Rollins went on to win the bout. While Paul has not been seen on WWE programming since, WWE undoubtedly has huge plans for him moving forward.

KSI got a taste of what it is like to be a pro wrestler by participating in a huge spot on the Grandest Stage of Them All, but his comments suggest that he doesn't believe he is cut out for a career inside the squared circle unlike Paul.

Maxxine Dupri Wants to Make WWE In-Ring Debut

Maxxine Dupri has served exclusively in a managerial role during her WWE career thus far, but she wants to mix it up in the ring.

Speaking to Germany's WWE Die Woche (h/t Mukherjee), Dupri insisted that she is ready to wrestle if called upon:

"Let's just say that I am prepared and I will dominate if I have to. But I'm not gonna get my fingernails dirty on someone who's not worth it. So, when it is time, that's gonna happen.

"I'm prepared. That's what I'm gonna say. You gotta just stay tuned in but just know that if someone crosses me incorrectly, I'm prepared."

Dupri made her WWE debut last year in NXT under the name of Sofia Cromwell. It seemed a story was being built that would have seen her succeed Robert Stone as Von Wagner's manager.

She was quickly called up to the main roster and rebranded as Maxxine Dupri, however, after Max Dupri created Maximum Male Models.

When Max Dupri reverted back to his LA Knight gimmick, Maxxine took charge, and she has been in that spot ever since. Lately, Maxxine has been trying to lure Otis away from Chad Gable and into Maximum Male Models.

Their interactions have consistently been among the most entertaining parts of WWE programming, and while it could potentially lead to Dupri having a match at some point, she is thriving as a manager.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.