Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Damian Priest, Double or Nothing and More

Damian Priest had the weight of the world on his shoulders Saturday at Backlash, where he was tasked with delivering a match with celebrity Bad Bunny reflective of the hype that went into their San Juan Street Fight.

The former United States champion did just that, showing out in what may well be the most significant match of his career. The result? Praise from WWE officials, per Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite (h/t Cageside Seats).

One source even stated that Priest, "has to be seen as one of the top-level players in the company going forward."

His placement in the tournament to determine a new World Heavyweight Champion would seem to suggest that is the case, even if he was unsuccessful in knocking off Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match also featuring Shinsuke Nakamura.

Priest is an athletic big man who has proved himself in countless situations before, but when you are starring alongside the world's biggest pop star, in a match an entire premium live event was sold on, there comes a certain increase in both visibility and reward for a job well one.

Priest appears to be reaping the rewards, and deservedly so. Now, it will be interesting to see where he goes from here and if renewed interest in him as a potential top-tier star in WWE is more than fleeting.

