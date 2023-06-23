X

    Gradey Dick's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Raptors Roster

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 23, 2023

    LAWRENCE, KANSAS - FEBRUARY 28: Gradey Dick #4 of the Kansas Jayhawks in action against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Allen Fieldhouse on February 28, 2023 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
    Ed Zurga/Getty Images

    The Toronto Raptors nabbed one of the better long-range threats from the 2023 NBA draft class when they selected Kansas forward Gradey Dick with the No. 13 overall pick.

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    Player: Gradey Dick

    Position: SF

    Height: 6'8"

    Pro Comparison: Kevin Huerter

    Scouting Report: Dick has a case as the draft's top shooter with his three-point accuracy and shot-making versatility. Given how effective he is shot-making off the ball, he may not need to develop into a reliable creator to score in volume.

    Raptors Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

    Gradey Dick, SF: Rookie-scale contract

    Pascal Siakam, PF: $37.9M (2024)

    OG Anunoby, SF: $18.6M (2025)

    Gary Trent, Jr., SG: $18.6M (2024)

    Chris Boucher, PF: $11.8M (2025)

    Scottie Barnes, PF: $8.1M (2025)

    Thaddeus Young, PF: $8M (2024)

    Otto Porter Jr., SF: $6.3M (2024)

    Precious Achiuwa, PF: $4.4M (2024)

    Malachi Flynn, PG: $3.9M (2024)

    Joe Wieskamp, SF: $1.9M (2024)

    Christian Koloko, C: $1.7M (2025)

    Free Agents

    Fred VanVleet, PG: UFA

    Will Barton, SG: UFA

    Jakob Poeltl, C: UFA

    Dalano Banton, PG: RFA

    Ron Harper Jr., SG: RFA (two-way contract)

    Jeff Dowtin, PG: RFA (two-way contract)

    Dick averaged 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds as a true freshman for the Jayhawks en route to earning All-Big 12 second-team honors. His season high came in an 87-76 win over Oklahoma State on Feb. 14, when he dropped 26 points on the Cowboys.

    The 6'8" wing figures to have a long career ahead thanks to his shooting. He made 2.3 threes per game and connected on 40.3 percent of his attempts from the perimeter.

    Whether he's getting open off the ball for catch-and-shoots or pulling up off the dribble, Dick should be a handful for defenders right away when he's firing away from the three-point arc.