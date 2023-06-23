Gradey Dick's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Raptors Roster

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors nabbed one of the better long-range threats from the 2023 NBA draft class when they selected Kansas forward Gradey Dick with the No. 13 overall pick.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Gradey Dick

Position: SF

Height: 6'8"

Pro Comparison: Kevin Huerter

Scouting Report: Dick has a case as the draft's top shooter with his three-point accuracy and shot-making versatility. Given how effective he is shot-making off the ball, he may not need to develop into a reliable creator to score in volume.

Raptors Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)



Gradey Dick, SF: Rookie-scale contract

Pascal Siakam, PF: $37.9M (2024)

OG Anunoby, SF: $18.6M (2025)

Gary Trent, Jr., SG: $18.6M (2024)

Chris Boucher, PF: $11.8M (2025)

Scottie Barnes, PF: $8.1M (2025)

Thaddeus Young, PF: $8M (2024)

Otto Porter Jr., SF: $6.3M (2024)

Precious Achiuwa, PF: $4.4M (2024)

Malachi Flynn, PG: $3.9M (2024)

Joe Wieskamp, SF: $1.9M (2024)

Christian Koloko, C: $1.7M (2025)

Free Agents

Fred VanVleet, PG: UFA

Will Barton, SG: UFA

Jakob Poeltl, C: UFA

Dalano Banton, PG: RFA

Ron Harper Jr., SG: RFA (two-way contract)

Jeff Dowtin, PG: RFA (two-way contract)

Dick averaged 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds as a true freshman for the Jayhawks en route to earning All-Big 12 second-team honors. His season high came in an 87-76 win over Oklahoma State on Feb. 14, when he dropped 26 points on the Cowboys.

The 6'8" wing figures to have a long career ahead thanks to his shooting. He made 2.3 threes per game and connected on 40.3 percent of his attempts from the perimeter.

Whether he's getting open off the ball for catch-and-shoots or pulling up off the dribble, Dick should be a handful for defenders right away when he's firing away from the three-point arc.