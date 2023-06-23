Kobe Bufkin's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Hawks Roster

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Michigan's Kobe Bufkin, one of the most improved players and top breakout guards in all of college basketball last season, is now a member of the Atlanta Hawks after going 15th overall in the NBA draft.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report



Player: Kobe Bufkin

Position: PG/SG

Height: 6'4"

Pro Comparison: D'Angelo Russell

Scouting Report: Bufkin possesses a smooth, combo-guard skill set for pick-and-roll play and off-ball scoring. He'll lean on his pull-up skill, passing IQ and finishing instincts to overcome athletic disadvantages.

Hawks Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

Kobe Bufkin, PG/SG: Rookie scale contract

Trae Young, PG: $40.1M (2027)

De'Andre Hunter, SF: $20.1M (2027)

Bogdan Bogdanović, SG: $18.7M (2027)

John Collins, PF: $25.3M (2026)

A.J. Griffin, SF: $3.7M (2026)

Bruno Fernando, C: $2.6M (2026)

Clint Capela, C: $20.6M (2025)

Jalen Johnson, SF: $2.9M (2025)

Garrison Mathews, SG: $2M (2025)

Vit Kreji, PG: $1.8M (2025)

Dejounte Murray, PG: $17.7M (2024)

Onyeka Okongwu, C: $8.1M (2024)

Saddiq Bey, SF: $4.6M (2024)

Tyrese Martin, SF: $1.7M (2024)

Free Agents

Aaron Holiday, PG: UFA

Trent Forest, PG: RFA

Bufkin didn't play much during his first year at Michigan (2021-22), posting just 3.0 points on 38.0 percent shooting in 10.6 minutes per game.

However, he entered the starting lineup in 2022-23 and posted 14.0 points on 48.2 percent shooting, 4.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 34.0 minutes per game. Bufkin also shot 35.5 percent from three and 84.9 percent from the free-throw line.

Bufkin had some excellent games this past season, like when he posted a near triple-double (15 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists) in a 68-51 win over Northwestern. He also got better as the year went along and averaged 20.2 points and 7.0 rebounds in his final five games.

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report is high on Bufkin, ranking him 13th on his big board of the draft's top prospects. He's high on his scoring, passing and defensive potential at the next level.

Ultimately, Bufkin could be a steal for the Hawks as they immediately strengthen their backcourt.