Jordan Hawkins' Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Pelicans Roster

The New Orleans Pelicans got a versatile shot-maker when it picked Connecticut's Jordan Hawkins with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Jordan Hawkins

Position: SG

Height: 6'5"

Pro Comparison: Malik Beasley

Scouting Report: Hawkins' impact shooting during Connecticut's national title run helped validate the improved shot-making versatility he demonstrated throughout the regular season.

Pelicans Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

Jordan Hawkins, SG: Rookie scale contract

C.J. McCollum, SG: $35.8M (2026)

Brandon Ingram, SF: $3.8M (2026)

Zion Williamson, PF: $33.5M (2028)

Jonas Valanciunas, C: $15.4M (2024)

Larry Nance Jr., PF: $10.4M (2025)

Dyson Daniels, PG: $5.8M (2026)

Kira Lewis Jr., PG: $5.7M (2024)

Garrett Temple, SG: $5.4M (2024)

Trey Murphy III, SG: $3.4M (2025)

Willy Hernangomez, C: $2.6M (2024, team option)

Naji Marshall, SF: $1.9M (2024, team option)

Herbert Jones, SF: $1.8M (2024, team option)

E.J. Liddell, PF: Two-way contract (2024)

Dereon Seabron, SG: Two-way contract (2024)

Free Agents

Jaxson Hayes, C: RFA

Josh Richardson, SG: UFA

Hawkins spent two seasons with UConn, helping the team capture a national title during the 2022-23 season.

The 21-year-old averaged 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 37 games while shooting 40.9 percent from the floor and 38.8 percent from deep. He was named to the 2022-23 First Team All-Big East and the 2023 NCAA All-Tournament Team.

Hawkins offers plenty of ways to score and his creative plays and high-level energy help him get to the rack with ease. While his on-ball creation could use some work, there's little doubt he'll be able to develop that skill at the next level.

Given his ability to create and make shots, Hawkins should earn a valuable rotational role off the bench for the Pelicans as a rookie in 2023-24. If he develops some other aspects of his game, he could be in for some more playing time than expected, too.