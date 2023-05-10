NBA Draft Lottery 2023: Tyrese Haliburton, Brandon Roy, Updated List of Team Reps

Gary Bassing/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA is less than a week from announcing the winner of the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes—better known as the draft lottery—and we're now getting a look at who will be on the dais as the league announces the lottery results.

NBA insider Marc Stein was able to cobble together an early list of names for the lottery representatives:

*This article will be updated as new representatives are announced.

The early list is largely an uninspired bunch, featuring coaches, general managers and current/former players. The only person listed in the initial wave of announcements who is not currently employed by their organization is Roy, who sat on the dais when the Blazers won the 2007 NBA draft lottery.

Because it's a televised event, there has always been ways for the NBA to potentially make the lottery experience more fun. Adding a celebrity element, featuring high-profile fans of lottery teams, would be an interesting way to potentially get viral moments.

As it stands, most reactions during the lottery broadcast tend to be a little stoic. Adding a little pizzazz to the festivities would have gone a long way—particularly in a year with such hype surrounding the draft.

Wembanyama is perhaps the most-hyped NBA draft prospect since LeBron James. He's a 7'2" unicorn with Rudy Gobert-level rim protection, guard handles and the ability to stretch the floor beyond the three-point arc. The hype behind Wembanyama was so great that the NBA broadcast his French league games on its app.

Not to be outdone, the presumed second pick of the draft, guard Scoot Henderson, would likely be a top pick in nearly any class in recent memory. Henderson is an explosive point guard who has drawn comparisons to Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook.