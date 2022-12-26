Scoot Henderson Compared to Donovan Mitchell, Russell Westbrook and More by NBA Execs

Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

Scoot Henderson is earning rave reviews ahead of the 2023 NBA draft.

The young prospect has been compared to the Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell, the New York Knicks' Derrick Rose, the Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Clippers' John Wall by NBA executives and scouts, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Henderson is widely considered the No. 2 prospect in his draft class behind only transcendent talent Victor Wembanyama, who appears to be the basketball intersection of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant and is the most hyped prospect since LeBron James.

In most years, Henderson would probably be the top overall selection. Per Scotto, "those around the G League Ignite program raved about Henderson's basketball IQ, internal drive, charisma and leadership qualities."

He's going to be quite the consolation prize for the team with the No. 2 overall pick, in other words.