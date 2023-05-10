Dolphins vs. Aaron Rodgers' Jets Set for NFL's 1st Black Friday Game on 2023 Schedule

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The NFL is scheduling a game on Black Friday for the first time in league history, and the league chose a longtime rivalry to fill the spot.

It was announced on Wednesday that the Black Friday matchup will see the Miami Dolphins take on the new-look New York Jets, who acquired star quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

