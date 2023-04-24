NFL Schedule 2023 Rumors: Jets Could Get 6 Prime-Time Games After Aaron Rodgers Trade

AP Photo/Morry Gash

After finally acquiring star quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers on Monday, the New York Jets are reportedly set to be one of the top attractions for the NFL next season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Jets "could play up to six prime-time games" during the 2023 campaign thanks to Rodgers' arrival. New York had only one prime-time game last year, facing the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Thursday night matchup.

It was over a month ago that Rodgers declared his intention to play the 2023 season with the Jets, kicking off the end of his tenure with the team that drafted him 24th overall in 2005. New York and Green Bay were at an impasse for quite some time before the deal was completed on Monday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the two teams will swap first-round picks this year, with the Packers now picking at No. 13 and the Jets getting No. 15. New York also received a fifth-round pick and sent a 2023 second-round pick, a 2023 sixth-round pick and a 2024 conditional second-round pick that becomes a first-round pick if Rodgers plays in 65 percent of the snaps during the upcoming season.

The Jets have finished last in the AFC East in six out of the last seven years, including in each of the past three seasons. New York went 7-10 in 2022 despite a promising 5-2 start that included a surprising win over Rodgers and Green Bay.

Even in the wake of last season's collapse, the Jets are viewed as a promising team thanks to a strong defensive unit and talented offensive players. Adding Rodgers to the mix is expected to make New York Super Bowl contenders this year.

It appears the new-look Jets will have ample opportunities to prove their status as title contenders by playing in front of national audiences much more in 2023.