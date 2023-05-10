B/R NBA Staff Roundtable: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Actually Disrespected?

3 of 4

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

Giannis' sense of disrespect is totally innocuous. It takes an astounding amount of drive and self-belief to make it at this level, and he's the near-consensus best player in the NBA. His disdain for missing the All-Defensive cut is understandable, particularly when his blend of dominance and versatility on that end ranks among his loudest calling cards.

Still, this endeavor is not that personal. Putting Giannis on an All-Defensive team is entirely logical. (I had him on my fake ballot.) But the field of candidates is deep and teeming with correct—or at least not incorrect—answers.

Anyone claiming snubbery, either for themselves or on behalf of someone else, should be obligated to detail why and, most critically, identify who they should replace.

Is Giannis implying that he should have made it over Jaren Jackson Jr., the Defensive Player of the Year and the only frontcourt player on the list who logged fewer minutes than him? Is he inferring that he's the driving force of Milwaukee's defense and, therefore, should've received the nod over Brook Lopez, his teammate and runner-up for DPOY? Is he saying one of Evan Mobley, O.G. Anunoby, Draymond Green or Bam Adebayo just flat-out didn't deserve their selection?

Ascribing intent to Giannis' tweet is unfair. It was probably more of an at-large conveyance of self-worth. And that's fine! But assertions of disrespect require substance to be properly litigated, let alone validated. This one doesn't have any.

And, frankly, the timing of this is pretty hysterical. Giannis was just almost universally celebrated for refusing to call the Bucks' season a failure or letdown after a first-round exit—even though this non-failure ended up costing head coach Mike Budenholzer his job.

This isn't proof that Giannis is wrong. Everyone has an opinion; he's entitled to his own. And his answer was incredibly cogent for an off-the-cuff response. But if the implication here is that he's disrespected at a more macro level, he's running out of legs to stand on.

—Dan Favale