Anthony Black's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Magic Roster

The Orlando Magic have landed one of the most promising players in the 2023 NBA draft, selecting former Arkansas standout Anthony Black with the No. 6 pick.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Anthony Black

Position: PG/SG

Height: 6'7"

Pro Comparison: Scottie Barnes

Scouting Report: The NBA values Black's style as a two-way playmaker, which he's created by facilitating offense and anticipating on defense at 6'7". Shooting will be a key swing skill, though he should still find ways to score using his size and touch finishing drives and enough athletic ability to play-finish off the ball.

The 19-year-old established himself as one of the most unique talents in college basketball during his lone season with the Razorbacks. In addition to his impressive playmaking skills, he also showed off his prowess as a perimeter defender.

In 36 starts for Arkansas, Black averaged 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game. His efficiency had room for improvement, as he shot 45.3 percent from the field and just 30.1 percent from three-point range.

He will immediately become one of the Magic's top defenders while his offensive game develops, so fans in Orlando should be excited about his arrival.

Magic Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

Anthony Black, SG: (rookie-scale contract)

Jonathan Isaac, PF: $17.4M (2025)

Markelle Fultz, PG: $17M (2024)

Wendell Carter Jr., C: $13.1M (2026)

Gary Harris, SG: $13M (2024)

Paolo Banchero, PF: $11.6M (2026)

Jalen Suggs, SG: $7.2M (2025)

Cole Anthony, PG: $5.5M (2024)

Franz Wagner, SF: $5.5M (2025)

Chuma Okeke, PF: $5.3M (2024)

Michael Carter-Williams, PG: $3.1M (2024)

Bol Bol, PF: $2.2M (2024)

Goga Bitadze, C: $2.1M (2024)

Caleb Houstan, SG: $2M (2026)

Admiral Schofield, SF: $2M (2024)

Kevon Harris, SG: Two-way contract (2024)

Jay Scrubb, SG: Two-way contract (2024)

Terrence Ross, SG: $13.5M (2023)

RJ Hampton, PG: $2.8M (2024)

Devin Cannady, PG: $1.3M (2024)

Free Agents

Moritz Wagner, C: UFA

Adding Black to the mix should inspire optimism for the future as the Magic look to take the next step in their rebuild.