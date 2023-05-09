Gaming Commission Director: No Reason to Believe Iowa, ISU Games Were Compromised

Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Amid an investigation into possible gambling violations by student-athletes at Iowa and Iowa State, there's been no evidence of game-fixing at either school, according to the head of the state gaming commission.

Brian Ohorilko, the director of the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, told Avery Yang and Darren Rovell of the Action Network it won't be necessary to ban or halt any betting markets on Iowa or Iowa State athletics based on recent findings.

"We review the types of wagers that come in and how suspicious they are," he said. "We have no reason to believe that there's anything like that here. ... There wasn't anything giving us pause or leading us to believe that any of these markets were compromised."

On Monday, both Iowa and Iowa State notified the NCAA of gambling allegations against a total of 41 student-athletes across the two schools.

Participating in online sports betting is a violation of NCAA rules, and the Hawkeyes and Cyclones aren't the only teams to be dealing with potential infractions.

Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon was fired last week for his alleged involvement in suspicious wagering activity regarding his team last month. Bohannon reportedly was on the phone with a former high school coach when Alabama's top pitcher Luke Holman was scratched from his start against LSU, and the former coach proceeded to place "substantial wagers" on the Tigers at a BetMGM Sportsbook in Cincinnati.

The Crimson Tide went on to lose the game 8-6, and Yang and Rovell noted that "an independent organization filed a report to state gaming commissions across the country indicating potential malfeasance."

Four states and 12 sportsbooks have reportedly halted all betting on Alabama baseball amid multiple ongoing investigations into the suspicious activity.