Early Thoughts on Top 25 MLB Free Agents of the 2023-24 Offseason

25. LHP Matt Moore (Age: 33)

Once the No. 2 prospect in baseball—slotted between Bryce Harper and Mike Trout in 2012—Moore had a promising start to his MLB career before injuries derailed him. He enjoyed a resurgence last year in the bullpen with a 1.95 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 63 appearances, and he has a 1.00 ERA with eight holds in 16 games this year while playing on a one-year, $7.6 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

24. RHP David Robertson (Age: 38)

Robertson likely won't receive anything beyond a one-year deal considering his age, but he has been terrific filling in for the injured Edwin Díaz in the New York Mets' closer role. He is 6-for-6 on save opportunities with a 0.63 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 11.3 K/9 in 13 games. His 744 appearances rank third among active pitchers, behind only Kenley Jansen (777) and Bryan Shaw (753).

23. RHP Seth Lugo (Age: 33)

Originally developed as a starter, Lugo spent most of the past five seasons pitching in a high-leverage role out of the Mets bullpen. The San Diego Padres signed him to a two-year, $15 million deal with the intention of returning him to a starting role, and he has a 3.21 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33.2 innings through his first six starts. He doesn't have as much mileage on his arm as other starters his age, and his $7.5 million player option for 2024 is looking like a no-brainer to reject in search of a multiyear deal.

22. OF Joc Pederson (Age: 31)

After posting a 145 OPS+ with 23 home runs and 70 RBI last season to earn his second career All-Star selection, Pederson accepted a one-year, $19.7 million qualifying offer from the San Francisco Giants to return. His production is down a bit so far this year, but he has a 116 OPS+ across 10 MLB seasons and is a proven run producer.

21. RHP Vince Velasquez (Age: 30)

The Pirates hit on a one-year deal with José Quintana last season, and it looks like they've done the same with Velasquez, who inked a one-year, $3.2 million contract in December. Once a promising up-and-comer in the Philadelphia Phillies rotation, he has struggled mightily over the past few seasons. But he has a 3.06 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 34 strikeouts in 35.1 innings through his first seven starts in Pittsburgh and won't turn 31 until next month.