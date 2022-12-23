Way-Too-Early Look at Top 25 MLB Free Agents of the 2023-24 Offseason

2 of 14

25. RHP Ryne Stanek (Age: 31)

If Stanek can come close to replicating his 2022 numbers, he'll be one of the top relievers on the market next winter. The hard-throwing right-hander posted a 1.15 ERA and 10.2 K/9 with 17 holds in 59 appearances, and while his walk rate (5.1 BB/9) was a bit high, he has proved himself a reliable setup man the last two years in Houston.

24. RHP Frankie Montas (Age: 29)

Montas had a 3.18 ERA through 19 starts with the Oakland Athletics last season before he was traded to the New York Yankees at the deadline. He struggled to a 6.35 ERA in eight starts following the trade and was eventually shut down with a nagging shoulder issue. The burly right-hander has a strong track record, but he also has a lot to prove heading into the 2023 season.

23. LHP Jordan Montgomery (Age: 29)

A solid back-of-the-rotation starter during his time with the Yankees, Montgomery joined the Cardinals at the deadline and went 6-3 with a 3.11 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 61 strikeouts in 63.2 innings over 11 starts down the stretch. His 3.85 career ERA is probably a better indication of what to expect, but he's still a candidate for a multiyear deal and $12 million to $15 million per year with those numbers.

22. OF Harrison Bader (Age: 28)

Bader was a 3.9-WAR player in 2021 when he posted a 114 OPS+ with 21 doubles and 16 home runs while also taking home Gold Glove honors in center field, but he wasn't as productive at the plate in 2022. There is no question he is one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball, but his career 97 OPS+ leaves a lot to be desired, and his performance at the plate in 2023 will dictate his earning power.

21. RHP Tyler Mahle (Age: 28)

Mahle has 396 strikeouts in 348.1 innings since the start of the 2020 season, and his 10.2 K/9 during that span ranks 15th among all starters with at least 300 innings. That ability to miss bats coupled with the fact that he won't turn 29 until September makes him one of the more intriguing arms in this class, even if he doesn't have the same name recognition as others on this list.