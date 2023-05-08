WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights After Backlash 2023

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights After Backlash 2023May 8, 2023
Credit: WWE.com
On the heels of an electric Backlash premium live event, WWE turned its attention to crowning a new World Heavyweight champion, beginning Monday night on Raw.
Who would have the first crack at establishing themselves as a contender to the newly introduced title and who would see their early aspirations crushed?
Find out with this recap of a May 8 broadcast, emanating from the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, that also featured the latest appearance from Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.
Match Card
- World Heavyweight Championship Quarterfinal: Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz vs. Finn Balor
- World Heavyweight Championship Quarterfinal: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest
- The latest from Trish Stratus
