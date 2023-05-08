LSU, UConn to Visit Joe Biden, White House After Winning 2023 NCAA Basketball Titles

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

President Joe Biden will host the UConn men's basketball team and LSU women's basketball team on May 26, the White House announced Monday.

The teams will each have a separate ceremony hosted by the president and First Lady Jill Biden.

While it has become customary for championship sports teams to visit the White House, LSU's visit came with a bit of controversy when First Lady Jill Biden suggested runner-up Iowa also come to the nation's capital.

Jill Biden's suggestion was met with instant uproar, particularly from LSU star Angel Reese, who said she would prefer to visit the Obamas. The First Lady later apologized and Reese said she would attend the event with her teammates.

"In the beginning we were hurt—it was emotional because we know how hard we worked all year for everything," Reese said last month on SportsCenter. "You don't get that experience [to go to the White House] ever, and I know my team probably wants to go for sure and my coaches are supportive of that, so I'm going to do what's best for the team, and we've decided we're going to go."

LSU defeated Iowa 102-85 in the most-watched women's basketball game in television history.

UConn's appearance was shrouded in no such controversy, as the Huskies dominated their way to a national championship. The No. 4 seed never looked anything less than dominant, winning its six tournament games by a combined 120 points.

UConn defeated San Diego State 73-59 in the national championship game.