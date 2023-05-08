AEW Star Darby Allin Says He Plans to Climb Mount Everest in 2024

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Darby Allin will have a chance to reach the peak of pro wrestling at this month's Double or Nothing pay-per-view when he takes on MJF, Sammy Guevara and Jack Perry in a four-way match for the AEW championship.

It turns out he also has a plan to reach the peak of Earth.

Allin revealed he plans to climb Mount Everest in 2024 during an interview with TMZ Sports.

"That's been my whole MO since AEW started," Allin said. "That's why it's so important for me to meet up with guys like [Travis] Pastrana, and make stuff happen. Do stuff that no wrestler's ever done before. ...The thing I'm going to be doing next year that no wrestler's done before is climb Mount Everest. You heard it here first."

Mount Everest is considered the highest point above sea level on Earth at 29,035 feet. Only around 6,000 people have successfully climbed to the peak of the mountain, with many more failing in their attempts. Some have even unfortunately died and remain on the mountain due to difficulty retrieving their bodies.

Allin is one of the most exciting wrestlers on the planet, thanks in large part to the risks he's willing to take with his body. There may be no wrestler in a major company who takes goes all in (pun intended) more often.

The fact Allin is considering a Mount Everest climb fits right in with his personality both in and out of the ring.

