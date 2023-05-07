X

    Matthew Cleveland Commits to Miami After FSU Transfer: 'I Was Their Main Priority'

    Julia StumbaughMay 7, 2023

    GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 07: Matthew Cleveland #35 of the Florida State Seminoles takes a shot against Miles Kelly #13 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half of their game in the first round of the ACC Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 07, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
    Grant Halverson/Getty Images

    Miami has recruited another top transfer.

    Florida State's Matthew Cleveland, who committed to Miami on Sunday, told ESPN he committed after the Hurricanes made him their "main priority."

    "I picked Miami because they made it known from the beginning that I was their main priority," Cleveland said. "They reached out to me as soon as my name was in the portal and they stayed super consistent with me. I also picked them because of the way they play. Having played them four times now, I can really see myself thrive in that system."

    "And probably the biggest reason is that all the transfers that they've gotten have been All-ACC selections and they've won, and I want to be the next."

    Miami won out over Cleveland's other top choices of Missouri and Auburn.

    Cleveland was of the best-rated players available in the transfer portal after averaging 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in two seasons for the Seminoles.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

