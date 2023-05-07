Matthew Cleveland Commits to Miami After FSU Transfer: 'I Was Their Main Priority'

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Miami has recruited another top transfer.

Florida State's Matthew Cleveland, who committed to Miami on Sunday, told ESPN he committed after the Hurricanes made him their "main priority."

"I picked Miami because they made it known from the beginning that I was their main priority," Cleveland said. "They reached out to me as soon as my name was in the portal and they stayed super consistent with me. I also picked them because of the way they play. Having played them four times now, I can really see myself thrive in that system."

"And probably the biggest reason is that all the transfers that they've gotten have been All-ACC selections and they've won, and I want to be the next."

Miami won out over Cleveland's other top choices of Missouri and Auburn.

Cleveland was of the best-rated players available in the transfer portal after averaging 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in two seasons for the Seminoles.

