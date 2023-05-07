Bad Bunny and the Real Winners and Losers from WWE Backlash 2023 Match CardMay 7, 2023
Bad Bunny and the Real Winners and Losers from WWE Backlash 2023 Match Card
Emanating from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, WWE Backlash 2023 had an energy unlike any other WWE event.
From the opening to the main event, Superstars received major reactions from the crowd that normally have gone forgotten.
The crowd chose to build some new talent up with raucous reactions for Zelina Vega and IYO SKY. No one got more from the crowd though than Bad Bunny.
Omos had the best match of his career to date against Seth "Freakin" Rollins. The Messiah made him look like a beast.
The Bloodline was featured in perhaps the least memorable match of the night.
Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar felt out of place in the main event of this show, not quite able to sell this as the most important match of the night.
Overall, WWE Backlash was special, and certain stars took serious advantage to become defining winners on this night. Others left in less impressive fashion.
Winner: IYO SKY
Going into this match with Bianca Belair, few expected IYO SKY to take the win. The EST was ready to become the longest reigning Raw women's champion in WWE history. The Genius of the Sky could barely win a match.
Despite all this, the crowd went wild for SKY even before the bell. It was clear the crowd in San Juan wanted a surprise title change.
Feeding off that crowd reaction, The Genius of the Sky put on her best match in WWE to date. She pushed Belair to stay in WrestleMania mode for another fantastic Raw Women's Championship match.
While the dream was not realized, the ending sold how close SKY was to winning. Damage CTRL, especially Bayley, could not get on the same page with her, and that cost her the top opportunity of her career.
WWE has a star-in-the-making with SKY. If she does break away from The Role Model, WWE should consider giving her a rematch with Belair and, this time, give her the win.
Winner: Omos
The second match of the night also delivered a career performance. Omos found his perfect opponent. Seth "Freakin" Rollins forced him to exceed his limitations and made him look like a monster heel.
This is the match that The Nigerian Giant needed. Even though he lost, he pushed the likely next WWE world heavyweight champion to his limit. He made Rollins go deep into his bag of tricks to pull out a super finisher.
It is likely that Rollins could have a good match with anyone these days, but it always takes two to tango. Omos needs more matches like this where his opponent plays to his strengths.
The Nigerian Giant can quickly rebound from this loss, leaning into how much it took for The Messiah to beat him. This may even be a match to revisit down the line with gold on the line.
Winner: Zelina Vega
Once again, it was not the winner of the match that got the big moment. Zelina Vega had the match of her career against Rhea Ripley, who is performing at her absolute highest level..
While it was never truly in question whether The Eradicator would retain, Vega had the entire crowd behind her as she fought from underneath.
Her underdog comeback, complete with a 619 and second-rope meteora, made an impression. However, nothing was more special than the ovation Vega received after the match.
Latino World Order is a stable that has just begun to build momentum. If SmackDown fully commits to the group in 2023, Vega could find herself in another SmackDown Women's Championship match down the line.
If she does pull off the big win in that second opportunity, everything will come back to this moment. Vega has never been a bigger star than this night.
Winner: Bad Bunny and Damian Priest
The first of what WWE labelled the "double main event", Bad Bunny and Damian Priest had a match for the ages, the ultimate crowd pleaser in San Juan.
It was a spectacular display from the best celebrity performer in WWE's history. Bad Bunny was the biggest star in the world in that arena. His entrance alone was an impromptu concert.
While he needed to win, Bunny did everything to make The Archer of Infamy look special. He put over his friend better than anyone has in WWE.
It was only because Priest repeatedly decided to inflict more punishment rather than win that he did not pick up a clear and dominant victory.
The match got so much time and attention that the overbooking madness including lWo, Carlito and Savio Vega never took away from the complete wrestling match between these two Puerto Rican Superstars.
Hopefully, Priest can carry this forward into a massive 2023. Meanwhile, Bunny never needs to wrestle again but would be welcomed back at any time.
Losers: The Bloodline
For the first time in years, The Usos were not in a top angle at a premium live event. Arguably, this was the lowest point The Bloodline story has landed on a WWE PLE as the six-man tag team match was a cooldown between the two main events.
Roman Reigns was severely missed on this show. The crowd made that clear with a noticeable "We want Roman" chant starting during the slow period of this contest.
While the crowd was on fire for Sami Zayn, the rest of the talent needed to work hard to get the crowd involved. It was a shocking turnaround for WWE's hottest angle in 2022.
When Reigns returns, this angle will heat back up, but this was the first strong indication that The Bloodline angle may not forever be the biggest story in WWE.
Loser: Cody Rhodes
On paper, Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar was the biggest match at WWE Backlash 2023. However, neither man could sell this as worthy of the spotlight it was given as the "double main event" next to Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest.
It was a fast-moving basic brawl that used a surprise blood spot as an attempt to amplify the action. Instead, it distracted from what should have been a triumphant return-to-form for The American Nightmare.
While Rhodes was certainly over with the crowd, this was a cheap end to an exciting show. The American Nightmare did not even get a chance to celebrate, running out while Lesnar looked shocked to end the night.
This was one of the weakest matches Rhodes has had on the main roster, especially at a premium live event. He worked like a heel at a time when he should be an underdog face fighting from underneath to find victory.
It would have been a fine middle-of-the-show contest to set a future rematch but looked out of place in the main event on a night of special moments.