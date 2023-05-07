Bad Bunny and the Real Winners and Losers from WWE Backlash 2023 Match Card

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com.

Emanating from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, WWE Backlash 2023 had an energy unlike any other WWE event.

From the opening to the main event, Superstars received major reactions from the crowd that normally have gone forgotten.

The crowd chose to build some new talent up with raucous reactions for Zelina Vega and IYO SKY. No one got more from the crowd though than Bad Bunny.



Omos had the best match of his career to date against Seth "Freakin" Rollins. The Messiah made him look like a beast.



The Bloodline was featured in perhaps the least memorable match of the night.

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar felt out of place in the main event of this show, not quite able to sell this as the most important match of the night.



Overall, WWE Backlash was special, and certain stars took serious advantage to become defining winners on this night. Others left in less impressive fashion.

