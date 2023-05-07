    Kentucky Derby Results 2023: Race Highlights, Video Replay and Reaction

    Alex BallentineMay 7, 2023

    Kentucky Derby Results 2023: Race Highlights, Video Replay and Reaction

    0 of 2

      LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 06: Jockey Javier Castellano celebrates atop of Mage #8 after winning the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
      Rob Carr/Getty Images

      The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby set the stage for the emergence of Mage as the latest horse to have a shot at winning the Triple Crown.

      The Gustavo Delgado-trained colt was somewhat of a surprise winner going off with 15-1 odds. That's nowhere near the upset that Rich Strike was at 80-1 in last year's race, but he was a lucrative investment for bettors either way.

      Here's a look at the complete race which saw Mage make a late run after starting the race toward the back of the pack:

      NBC Sports @NBCSports

      The full running of the 149th <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KyDerby?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KyDerby</a> where MAGE emerged victorious! <a href="https://t.co/hLKQsiZ835">pic.twitter.com/hLKQsiZ835</a>

      Here's a look at the finishing order for the entire field from Churchill Downs along with reaction to Mage's upset run.

    2023 Kentucky Derby Finishing Order and Prize Payout

    1 of 2

      LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 06: The field breaks from the gate at the start of the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
      Andy Lyons/Getty Images

      1. Mage ($1.86M)

      2. Two Phil's ($600,000)

      3. Angel of Empire ($300,000)

      4. Disarm ($150,000)

      5. Hit Show ($90,000)

      6. Derma Sotogake

      7. Tapit Trice

      8. Raise Cain

      9. Rocket Can

      10. Confidence Game

      11. Sun Thunder

      12. Mandarin Hero

      13. Reincarnate

      14. Kingsbarns

      15. King Russell

      16. Verifying

      17. Jace's Road

      18. Cyclone Mischief

      19. Skinner (SCR)

      20. Forte (SCR)

    Highlights and Reaction

    2 of 2

      US-Venezuelan Jockey Javier Castellano on Mage (L) celebrates winning the 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 6, 2023. - Mage won the 149th Kentucky Derby, launching US racing's Triple Crown campaign even as two more horse deaths on Saturday cast a pall on proceedings at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA / AFP) (Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images)
      LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images

      Unfortunately, the build up to this race was marred by several scratches in the days before the event into the morning. There were five horses from the original lineup that scratched for a variety of reasons.

      The most notable was Forte. The Todd Pletcher trained colt was the favorite to win the race on Saturday morning but was forced to scratch due to a foot injury. He joined Skinner, Practical Move, Lord Miles and Continuar as horses who were taken out of the race for various reasons.

      Forte's departure should have drawn some attention to Mage. The 15-1 underdog was coming off a second-place finish in the Florida Derby where he lost a close race to Forte.

      With the favorite out of the race, Mage probably should have been considered a little more as a logical choice.

      Mage might not have had the same closing speed as Forte when they met in Florida but he sure had it in Louisville. He had more than enough kick to overtake Two Phil's who was near the front of the pack from the beginning when Verifying and Kingsbarns set a fast early pace.

      NBC Sports @NBCSports

      Mage wins the Kentucky Derby!! 🏆<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KyDerby?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KyDerby</a> <a href="https://t.co/mNdxr9qa8N">pic.twitter.com/mNdxr9qa8N</a>

      The Derby social media team caught the reaction of Mage's connections who witnessed their horse win nearly $2 million.

      Kentucky Derby @KentuckyDerby

      That winning feeling 😍 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KyDerby?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KyDerby</a> <a href="https://t.co/yWCSzCVMH8">pic.twitter.com/yWCSzCVMH8</a>

      The overhead view of the race really gave a clear look at Mage's incredible late charge to take the lead despite a fast pace early on:

      Kentucky Derby @KentuckyDerby

      This overhead view🤩 <a href="https://t.co/DfZraFrLbM">pic.twitter.com/DfZraFrLbM</a>

      It's obviously a huge win for Javier Castellano. He's been an incredibly successful jockey with multiple Eclipse Awards and two wins in the Preakness but a Derby win had previously eluded him.

      He was confident in his horse despite the longer odds.

      "I had a lot of confidence in myself this year would be the year. I thought this year would be the year," he said, per news release from the Kentucky Derby. "This horse was unbelievable today."

      Castellano now has a major accomplishment on his already impressive resume.

      The attention soon shift to whether he can win another Preakness with this mount. Mage certainly appeared to have the speed to be a factor at Pimlico if his connections are interested in running the colt.

      The potential to also have Forte show up at that race on May 20 presents an intriguing second leg of the Triple Crown.

    Kentucky Derby Results 2023: Race Highlights, Video Replay and Reaction
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    X