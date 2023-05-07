Kentucky Derby Results 2023: Race Highlights, Video Replay and Reaction

2 of 2

LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images

Unfortunately, the build up to this race was marred by several scratches in the days before the event into the morning. There were five horses from the original lineup that scratched for a variety of reasons.

The most notable was Forte. The Todd Pletcher trained colt was the favorite to win the race on Saturday morning but was forced to scratch due to a foot injury. He joined Skinner, Practical Move, Lord Miles and Continuar as horses who were taken out of the race for various reasons.

Forte's departure should have drawn some attention to Mage. The 15-1 underdog was coming off a second-place finish in the Florida Derby where he lost a close race to Forte.

With the favorite out of the race, Mage probably should have been considered a little more as a logical choice.

Mage might not have had the same closing speed as Forte when they met in Florida but he sure had it in Louisville. He had more than enough kick to overtake Two Phil's who was near the front of the pack from the beginning when Verifying and Kingsbarns set a fast early pace.

The Derby social media team caught the reaction of Mage's connections who witnessed their horse win nearly $2 million.

The overhead view of the race really gave a clear look at Mage's incredible late charge to take the lead despite a fast pace early on:

It's obviously a huge win for Javier Castellano. He's been an incredibly successful jockey with multiple Eclipse Awards and two wins in the Preakness but a Derby win had previously eluded him.

He was confident in his horse despite the longer odds.

"I had a lot of confidence in myself this year would be the year. I thought this year would be the year," he said, per news release from the Kentucky Derby. "This horse was unbelievable today."

Castellano now has a major accomplishment on his already impressive resume.

The attention soon shift to whether he can win another Preakness with this mount. Mage certainly appeared to have the speed to be a factor at Pimlico if his connections are interested in running the colt.

The potential to also have Forte show up at that race on May 20 presents an intriguing second leg of the Triple Crown.