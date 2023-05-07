Time to Go All-In on Seth Rollins, and Biggest Takeaways of WWE Backlash 2023 Results

1 of 5

For the uninitiated, Saturday night marked Iyo Sky's official arrival as a main roster competitor in WWE.

Sure, she has been a two-time women's tag team champion and one-third of Damage CTRL since her call-up last July at SummerSlam, but she had yet to really be afforded the opportunity to showcase the style and ability that made her one of the most acclaimed competitors in NXT history.

That changed at Backlash by way of an early show-stealer with Raw women's champion Bianca Belair in which the fans in San Juan, Puerto Rico were red-hot for the challenger, favoring her over the babyface titleholder from the opening bell.

Sky ultimately lost the match, thanks to botched interference from teammates Dakota Kai and Bayley, but her performance was undeniable. She was great when she needed to be, overcoming questionable bookings leading into the show and delivering a performance that reflected the unwavering support the audience greeted her with.

It will be interesting to see if any of the momentum carries over when she makes her first SmackDown appearance next Friday. At the very least, it should have earned her more opportunities to work singles matches. The inevitable split of Damage CTRL should make that even more possible.

As for Belair, she thrived despite the first real rejection of her as a babyface Saturday night. As she has done countless times over the last two years, she showed out under the bright lights, turning in another defining performance and making history as the longest-reigning women's champion in the modern era of professional wrestling.

She is as good a choice as anyone to break that record, having been a rare consistent on WWE television for the duration of her reign. She has been great between the ropes, a phenomenal ambassador for the company and remains over with the audience.

Belair has put in the work and is a genuine success story as one of the legitimate home-grown stars in the company.