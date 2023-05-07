Kentucky Derby 2023 Purse: Prize Money Payout for Each Owner, Horse and Jockey

3 of 3

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

If anyone happened to miss the race, NBC Sports had them cover with the entirety of the Fastest Two Minutes in Sports:

The unlikely victory is a great story for jockey Javier Castellano. The Venezuelan jockey had twice won the Preakness but was 0-16 in the Derby. Pairing up with fellow Venezuelan trainer Gustavo Delgado resulted in the first Kentucky Derby win for both of them.

Mage clued everyone in that he could be a major threat at Churchill Downs with his performance in the Florida Derby. He came in second at the Grade I Stakes Derby prep race where he narrowly lost to Forte.

Dan Wolken of USA Today noted the similarities between the two trips for the winner:

The two results build a lot of intrigue toward a potential rematch between Forte and Mage at the Preakness on May 20.

Mage's connections will have to decide to run their horse in the second leg of the Triple Crown, but Forte was forced to scratch from the event as the race-day favorite with a foot injury.

Should his team decide to enter the horse in the second race of the historic series and go for the Triple Crown he could see a healthier Forte in the field along with several other hopefuls.

After this race, no one will be underestimating him.