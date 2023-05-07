Kentucky Derby 2023 Purse: Prize Money Payout for Each Owner, Horse and Jockey

Kentucky Derby 2023 Purse: Prize Money Payout for Each Owner, Horse and JockeyMay 7, 2023
Mage defied odds and galloped into the history books with a win at the 2023 Kentucky Derby. He also earned his connections the biggest share of the $3 million purse at stake for the 149th running of the American Classic.
The Gustavo Delgado-trained colt went off as a 15-1 longshot to find victory at Churchill Downs. No one told him that, though. He didn't get a great break from the start. He joined race favorites Tapit Trice and Angel of Empire with Two Phil's and Kingsbarns taking the early lead.
However, jockey Javier Castellano waited out the early fast pace and led his horse on a smart trip that allowed him to close in on the leaders down the stretch and earn the monumental win.
Castellano and trainer Gustavo Delgado will have a nice payday but so will the bettors who backed Mage.
Payouts
2023 Kentucky Derby Payouts (Horse, Owner, Jockey)
WIN: Mage (Javier Castellano, OGMA Investments) $32.42, $14.58, $9.08 to show
PLACE: Two Phil's (Jareth Loveberry, Patricia's Hope LLC)) $10.44, $6.52
SHOW: Angel of Empire (Flavien Prat, Albaugh Family Stables LLC) $4.70
Mage didn't quite payout like Rich Strike last year. The 2022 Derby winner stunned everyone with a win in the prestigious race that paid out winning bets at 80-1.
This year no one quite had those odds. According to KentuckyDerby.com's odds, 33-1 were the longest odds in the field. Mage came off with the eighth best odds in the 18-horse field.
So while Mage's win was certainly surprising it doesn't quite rank up there with the biggest upsets of all-time.
Results and Purse Payouts
1. Mage ($1.86M)
2. Two Phil's ($600,000)
3. Angel of Empire ($300,000)
4. Disarm ($150,000)
5. Hit Show ($90,000)
6. Derma Sotogake
7. Tapit Trice
8. Raise Cain
9. Rocket Can
10. Confidence Game
11. Sun Thunder
12. Mandarin Hero
13. Reincarnate
14. Kingsbarns
15. King Russell
16. Verifying
17. Jace's Road
18. Cyclone Mischief
19. Skinner (SCR)
20. Forte (SCR)
Reaction
If anyone happened to miss the race, NBC Sports had them cover with the entirety of the Fastest Two Minutes in Sports:
The unlikely victory is a great story for jockey Javier Castellano. The Venezuelan jockey had twice won the Preakness but was 0-16 in the Derby. Pairing up with fellow Venezuelan trainer Gustavo Delgado resulted in the first Kentucky Derby win for both of them.
Racing TV @RacingTV
🗣 "I never give up."<br><br>Out of luck 16 times before, <a href="https://twitter.com/jjcjockey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jjcjockey</a> is finally a Kentucky Derby winner following Mage's success<br><br>🇻🇪 Not a bad result for Venezuela - Javier & winning trainer Gustavo Delgado are both from the country!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KyDerby?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KyDerby</a> <a href="https://t.co/jfGDjtsD69">pic.twitter.com/jfGDjtsD69</a>
Mage clued everyone in that he could be a major threat at Churchill Downs with his performance in the Florida Derby. He came in second at the Grade I Stakes Derby prep race where he narrowly lost to Forte.
Dan Wolken of USA Today noted the similarities between the two trips for the winner:
The two results build a lot of intrigue toward a potential rematch between Forte and Mage at the Preakness on May 20.
Mage's connections will have to decide to run their horse in the second leg of the Triple Crown, but Forte was forced to scratch from the event as the race-day favorite with a foot injury.
Should his team decide to enter the horse in the second race of the historic series and go for the Triple Crown he could see a healthier Forte in the field along with several other hopefuls.
After this race, no one will be underestimating him.