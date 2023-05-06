Mage Wins 2023 Kentucky Derby After Holding off Two Phil's, Angel of Empire

Sam Mallon/Getty Images

Mage won the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday from Churchill Downs in Louisville.

Here's a look at this year's order of finish, payouts, and some news and notes on this year from Churchill Downs as it arrives.

Order of Finish

1. Mage

2. Two Phil's

3. Angel of Empire

4. Disarm

5. Hit Show

6. Derma Sotogake

7. Tapit Trice

8. Raise Cain

9. Rocket Can

10. Confidence Game

11. Sun Thunder

12. Mandarin Hero

13. Reincarnate

14. Kingsbarns

15. King Russell

16. Verifying

17. Jace's Road

18. Cyclone Mischief

19. Skinner (SCR)

20. Forte (SCR)

Payouts

Win: $32.42, $14.58, $9.08

Place: $10.44, $6.52

Show: $4.70

$2.00 Exacta (8-3): $330.44

$1.00 Trifecta (8-3-14): $982.36

$1.00 Superfecta (8-3-14-11): $15,643.60

Source: NBC broadcast

News and Notes

This week has been tragic and difficult at Churchill Downs after seven horses died, including Chloe's Dream after suffering an injury Saturday during a pre-Derby race.

Saffie Joseph Jr., the trainer of two of those horses, was suspended indefinitely. His Derby horse, Lord Miles, was also pulled from the race.

Five horses in total were scratched before the start, including pre-race favorite Forte on Saturday morning. Kentucky Horse Racing Commission veterinarian Nick Smith would not let Forte compete because of a bruised right front foot.

Naturally, the week's tragedies cast a pall over this year's Derby as a sport that's been marred by deaths and doping schemes went through with its yearly main event.

In the end, the Derby went off at 7 p.m. ET, and Mage emerged as the winner.

The Preakness Stakes from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore is up next on the schedule Saturday, May 20.