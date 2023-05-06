X

    Mage Wins 2023 Kentucky Derby After Holding off Two Phil's, Angel of Empire

    Paul Kasabian
May 6, 2023

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 06: Mage #8, ridden by jockey Javier Castellano crosses the finish line to win the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Sam Mallon/Getty Images)
    Mage won the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday from Churchill Downs in Louisville.

    Here's a look at this year's order of finish, payouts, and some news and notes on this year from Churchill Downs as it arrives.

    Order of Finish

    1. Mage

    2. Two Phil's

    3. Angel of Empire

    4. Disarm

    5. Hit Show

    6. Derma Sotogake

    7. Tapit Trice

    8. Raise Cain

    9. Rocket Can

    10. Confidence Game

    11. Sun Thunder

    12. Mandarin Hero

    13. Reincarnate

    14. Kingsbarns

    15. King Russell

    16. Verifying

    17. Jace's Road

    18. Cyclone Mischief

    19. Skinner (SCR)

    20. Forte (SCR)

    Payouts

    Win: $32.42, $14.58, $9.08

    Place: $10.44, $6.52

    Show: $4.70

    $2.00 Exacta (8-3): $330.44

    $1.00 Trifecta (8-3-14): $982.36

    $1.00 Superfecta (8-3-14-11): $15,643.60

    News and Notes

    This week has been tragic and difficult at Churchill Downs after seven horses died, including Chloe's Dream after suffering an injury Saturday during a pre-Derby race.

    Saffie Joseph Jr., the trainer of two of those horses, was suspended indefinitely. His Derby horse, Lord Miles, was also pulled from the race.

    Five horses in total were scratched before the start, including pre-race favorite Forte on Saturday morning. Kentucky Horse Racing Commission veterinarian Nick Smith would not let Forte compete because of a bruised right front foot.

    Naturally, the week's tragedies cast a pall over this year's Derby as a sport that's been marred by deaths and doping schemes went through with its yearly main event.

    In the end, the Derby went off at 7 p.m. ET, and Mage emerged as the winner.

    The Preakness Stakes from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore is up next on the schedule Saturday, May 20.