Kentucky Derby 2023 Odds: Tapit Trice, Angel of Empire Favored After Forte Scratched

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Following the scratching of Kentucky Derby favorite Forte on Saturday morning, Tapit Trice and Angel of Empire are the new co-favorites to win the 149th Run for the Roses.

The Kentucky Derby's official website lists Tapit Trice and Angel of Empire as the betting-line favorites at 9-2, followed by Derma Sotogake at 7-1, Two Phil's at 8-1 and Kingsbarns at 10-1.

Per ESPN, Forte was the 4-1 favorite to win the Derby before trainer Todd Pletcher and co-owner Mike Repole scratched him Saturday due to a bruised right foot suffered Wednesday.

Forte became the fifth horse to be scratched from Saturday's Kentucky Derby, joining Practical Move, Skinner, Lord Miles and Continuar.

Tapit Trice is a three-year-old colt trained by a two-time Kentucky Derby winner in Pletcher and ridden by 2021 Belmont Stakes-winning jockey Luis Saez.

The horse has won each of his past four races, including the Tampa Bay Derby and Blue Grass Stakes, giving him the resume needed to compete at a high level and win the biggest race of the year.

Like Tapit Trice, Angel of Empire is a three-year-old colt on a winning streak, having won two races in a row and three of his past four. The biggest was a victory in the Arkansas Derby.

Angel of Empire is trained by 2021 Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes winner Brad H. Cox, while 2019 Kentucky Derby and 2021 Preakness Stakes winner Flavien Prat will be his jockey.

Both Tapit Trice and Angel of Empire have every piece in place needed to win, but a late scratch of a favorite leaves the door open for an underdog to surprise.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby is set to go off Saturday at 6:57 p.m. ET at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.