Kentucky Derby 2023 Horses: Contenders and Race-Day Overview for Entire Field

Kentucky Derby 2023 Horses: Contenders and Race-Day Overview for Entire FieldMay 6, 2023
The list of horses competing in the 2023 Kentucky Derby has gone through more changes than any Derby in recent memory. Since the post position draw, five horses have been scratched from the lineup.
Japanese import Continuar as well as two sons of Curlin, Lord Miles and Skinner, and Tim Yakteen trainee Practical Move are out. On Friday, Tim Layden of NBC Sports noted it was tied for the most scratches since 2015 but that even that year featured a scratch from the also-eligible list.
That was before Forte's scratch brought it to five horses withdrawing from the lineup.
Regardless, a classic race and the beginning of the Triple Crown is set with a talented field of 18 ready to make a name in the history books.
Here's a look at the latest lineup as race day begins.
2023 Kentucky Derby Horses, Post Positions and Odds
1. Hit Show, 33-1
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Manuel Franco
2. Verifying, 19-1
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
3. Two Phil's, 8-1
Trainer: Larry Rivelli
Jockey: Jareth Loveberry
4. Confidence Game, 20-1
Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux
Jockey: James Graham
5. Tapit Trice, 6-1
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Luis Saez
6. Kingsbarns, 12-1
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
7. Reincarnate, 15-1
Trainer: Tim Yakteen
Jockey: John Velazquez
8. Mage, 20-1
Trainer: Gustavo Delgado
Jockey: Javier Castellano
9. Disarm, 27-1
Trainer: Steven Asmussen
Jockey: Joel Rosario
10. Jace's Road, 39-1
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Florent Geroux
11. Sun Thunder, 37-1
Trainer: Kenneth McPeek
Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
12. Angel of Empire, 6-1
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Flavien Prat
13. Raise Cain, 37-1
Trainer: Ben Colebrook
Jockey: Gerardo Corrales
14. Derma Sotogake, 8-1
Trainer: Hidetaka Otonashi
Jockey: Christophe Lemaire
15. Rocket Can, 36-1
Trainer: William Mott
Jockey: Junior Alvarado
16. Cyclone Mischief, 39-1
Trainer: Dale Romans
Jockey: Corey Lanerie
17. Mandarin Hero, 26-1
Trainer: Terunobu Fujita
Jockey: Kazushi Kimura
18. King Russell, 39-1
Trainer: Ron Moquett
Jockey: Rafael Bejarano
Odds via KentuckyDerby.com.
Race favorite Forte was scratched from the race on Saturday morning, per Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated.
Practical Move and Skinner were scratched from the race because of elevated temperatures. Trainer Yoshito Yahagi scratched Continuar from the lineup, citing his fitness.
Churchill Downs suspended trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. after two of his horses died on the track in the last week, which prohibited Lord Miles from participating.
Preview
With Forte's morning scratch, the battle to be the favorite comes down to Brax Cox's Angel of Empire and Todd Pletcher's Tapit Trice.
Pletcher trained Forte, who was expected to be the favorite coming off a Florida Derby win and his Breeders' Cup Juvenile victory in 2022.
Pletcher will still have a great chance to be the winning trainer because he'll also be represented by Tapit Trice. The son of Tapit has won all three of his starts this year with the most recent being a win in the Grade 1 Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland.
He certainly has the tactical speed to challenge for the roses. He posted Equibase Speed Figures of 103 and 98 in his last two starts.
Angel of Empire rounds out the favorites for Saturday's event. He's one of four Brad Cox-trained horses in the field. He handled the 1⅛-mile Arkansas Derby in a way that should make bettors confident he will do fine with the 1¼-mile Kentucky Derby.
For those who like to back a long shot, the Pletcher-trained Kingsbarns (12-1) might be worth a look. He won the Louisiana Derby and is an Uncle Mo progeny. The sire won the 2010 Breeders' Cup Juvenile and recorded a high Equibase Speed Figure of 123.
Another long shot perhaps worth backing is Mandarin Hero (26-1). The Japanese horse is one of the alternates drawn into the field, but he finished second in the Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby, a nose behind Practical Move, who would have been a dark-horse pick if he had not been scratched.
Predictions
- Tapit Trice
- Kingsbarns
- Mage
Order of Finish:
The scratches reduced the field by two horses and took out some live dark horses in Skinner and Practical Move. That should make it a slightly easier race for some of the favorites.
This pick was originally Forte, but Pletcher could still win the roses with Tapit Trice.
Tapit Trice has demonstrated deep closing speed throughout his career. That's never a bad thing. Getting a good break out of the gate will be important, but that's difficult to guarantee in the packed Derby.
Without Forte to challenge him down the stretch he could come away with a clean break.
Pletcher could even garner a one-two finish at Churchill Downs, with Kingsbarns having a decent shot to be in the mix. He has plenty of early speed to set or stalk the pace. Sometimes that's all it takes to get a good trip and beat more talented horses.
All of the scratches this week give a long shot such as Mage a chance to pull off the upset. The Gustavo Delgado charge finished just behind Forte at the Florida Derby, so he has the speed to run with anyone in the pack.