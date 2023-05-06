Kentucky Derby 2023 Horses: Contenders and Race-Day Overview for Entire Field

0 of 3

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The list of horses competing in the 2023 Kentucky Derby has gone through more changes than any Derby in recent memory. Since the post position draw, five horses have been scratched from the lineup.

Japanese import Continuar as well as two sons of Curlin, Lord Miles and Skinner, and Tim Yakteen trainee Practical Move are out. On Friday, Tim Layden of NBC Sports noted it was tied for the most scratches since 2015 but that even that year featured a scratch from the also-eligible list.

That was before Forte's scratch brought it to five horses withdrawing from the lineup.

Regardless, a classic race and the beginning of the Triple Crown is set with a talented field of 18 ready to make a name in the history books.

Here's a look at the latest lineup as race day begins.